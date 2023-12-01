NSTU holds seminar on Smart Bangladesh

NOAKHALI, Nov 30: A day-long seminar on Smart Bangladesh was held with the participation of teachers and officials of Noakhali University of Science and Technology (NSTU).The programme was arranged in the seminar room of the Institutional Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) at Bir Muktijodha Haji Mohammad Idris Auditorium of the university on Tuesday.NSTU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Professor Dr Didar-ul-Alam was present as the chief guest at the programme, where Pro-VC Professor Dr Mohammad Abdul Baki and Treasurer Professor Dr Newaz Mohammad Bahadur were special guests.IQAC Director Professor Dr Feroz Ahmed chaired the event while component leader of 'Smart Bangladesh' Faruk Ahmed Jewel was the keynote speaker.NSTU Treasurer Professor Dr Newaz Mohammad Bahadur, IIT Director and APA team leader Professor Dr Mohammad Salim Hossain, and IQAC Director and Microbiology Department Chairman Professor Dr Firoz Ahmed were the trainers at the programme conducted by IQAC Additional Director Muhaiminul Islam Salim.