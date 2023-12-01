Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 1 December, 2023, 2:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

NSTU holds seminar on Smart Bangladesh

Published : Friday, 1 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Our Correspondent


NOAKHALI, Nov 30: A day-long seminar on Smart Bangladesh was held with the participation of teachers and officials of Noakhali University of Science and Technology (NSTU).

The programme was arranged in the seminar room of the Institutional Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) at Bir Muktijodha Haji Mohammad Idris Auditorium of the university on Tuesday.
NSTU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Professor Dr Didar-ul-Alam was present as the chief guest at the programme, where Pro-VC Professor Dr Mohammad Abdul Baki and Treasurer Professor Dr Newaz Mohammad Bahadur were special guests.

IQAC Director Professor Dr Feroz Ahmed chaired the event while component leader of 'Smart Bangladesh' Faruk Ahmed Jewel was the keynote speaker.

NSTU Treasurer Professor Dr Newaz Mohammad Bahadur, IIT Director and APA team leader Professor Dr Mohammad Salim Hossain, and IQAC Director and Microbiology Department Chairman Professor Dr Firoz Ahmed were the trainers at the programme conducted by IQAC Additional Director Muhaiminul Islam Salim.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Youth electrocuted in Natore
Mass killing Day today at Kaliganj
Five killed in road mishaps
Experiment in reducing shrimp cost gets success at Dumuria
Fishing dykes sink croplands at Santhia
NSTU holds seminar on Smart Bangladesh
BCL activist stabbed dead at Mirsharai
Woman beaten to death in Noakhali


Latest News
Train to run on Dhaka-Cox's Bazar route from Friday
30 parties to join national elections: EC
89 JSD candidates submit nomination papers
Climate change could upturn world malaria fight: WHO
No scope to extend nomination paper submission deadline: EC
Upcoming election is unlikely to be participatory: TIB
EU defense spending hit record $260 billion in 2022
Soumya back as BCB announces ODI, T20 squads for NZ tour
Seven still missing after US Osprey crash off Japan
Two Islamic party leaders call on PM
Most Read News
Miscreants torch RMG covered vans in Gazipur blasting cocktails
America's 'most notorious war criminal' Henry Kissinger dies
October 28 case: BNP vice-chairman Shahjahan Omar freed on bail
Israel and Hamas agree to extend truce for 7th day
BNP's 24-hour hartal begins with covered vans torch
Why our public servants lack efficiency
30 Palestinian prisoners freed under truce deal: Israel
Peter Haas holding meeting with Masud Bin Momen
Last date for submission of nomination today
Maxwell's 104 keeps Australia alive in T20 series
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft