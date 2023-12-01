Video
Home Countryside

BCL activist stabbed dead at Mirsharai

Published : Friday, 1 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Our Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 30: A Chhatra League activist was allegedly stabbed to death by opponents in the district's Mirsharai Upazila on Wednesday night.

The incident took place at around 10:15 pm in Natun Rastar Matha area under Mithanala Union of the upazila.

The deceased was identified as Ziaul Hasan Jewel, 22, son of Alalmgir Hossain, a resident of Hadimuchha area under the upazila.

According to police and locals, he was stabbed by the opponents in that area while he was returning home from Darogarhat Bazar at night.

Later, local people rescued him and took him to the upazila health complex where he was declared dead by doctors.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mirshrai Police Station Kabir Hossain said the body has been sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital for an autopsy.




