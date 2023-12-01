Woman beaten to death in Noakhali

NOAKHALI, Nov 30: A woman was beaten to death reportedly by her neighbour over trivial matter in Kabirhat Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.The incident took place in North Jagodananda Village under Ward No. 5 of Dhansiri Union in the upazila at around 6:30 am.The deceased was identified as Aleya Begum, wife of Soleman Mia, a resident of the aforesaid village.According to local sources, an argument broke out between Aleya Begum and her neighbour Rezia Begum on Wednesday morning over a trivial matter.As sequel to it, they both locked into a fight and at one stage of the fight, Rezia hit Aleya with a stick of wood, leaving her critically injured.Aleya was then rescued by locals and taken to Noakhali General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead at around 8:15 am.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.Officer-in-Charge of Kabirhat Police Station Rafiqul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to arrest the accused.