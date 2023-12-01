Video
Teacher jailed for harassing female student

Published : Friday, 1 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Nov 30: A court in the district sentenced a private tutor to five-year imprisonment for sexually harassing a female student in Bagha Upazila.

Rajshahi Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-2 Judge Md Hasanuzzaman delivered the verdict recently.

The court also fined the convict Tk 20,000, and, in default, he has to suffer one more month in the jail.

The convict is Johurul Islam, 38, a resident of Alaipur Village under Bagha Upazila. He was a private tutor of a local coaching centre.

According to the case statement, Johurul forcibly tried to violate the female student when she went to his coaching centre for her lessons. However, the girl managed to escape the scene.

Later on, when the victim's father tried to contact with law enforcers, Johurul threatened to kill the girl and her father. He then, filed a case with the court.

After examining the case records and hearing the witnesses, the court delivered the verdict.




