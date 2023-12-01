Video
Climate vulnerable women demand potable water in Satkhira

Published : Friday, 1 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Our Correspondent

SATKHIRA, Nov 30: Women in climate-risky Shyamnagar Upazila of the district formed a human chain with empty pitchers on Wednesday morning, demanding potable water.

In the Harishkhali area in the upazila, local women formed the human chain jointly organized by research institute BARCIK, voluntary organization Coastal Youth Network, Sundarban Student Solidarity Team and Coastal Education Diversity Development Organization.

They said, there is no limit to the suffering in coastal areas due to safe and clean water crisis; people are forced to use salty water due to lack of clean water; for using highly brackish water, children and women are getting exposed to skin diseases, miscarriages, premature and disabled birth, uterine problems and many other diseases.

This crisis is getting exacerbated by the climate change, they added.

The speakers at the human chain demanded effective initiative to solve fresh water crisis in the coastal region.

Local union members Farida Khatun, Azmun Nahar Begum, youth organizer Raisul Islam, volunteer Shahin Hossain, Saidul Islam, BARCIK Officer Manon Joy Mandal, Barsha Gain, Lipika Gain, Mukund Ghosh and others spoke at the        programme.




