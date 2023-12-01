Video
Friday, 1 December, 2023
Foreign News

Abbas meets Blinken, joins Arab leaders’ ceasefire call

Published : Friday, 1 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM

RAMALLAH, Nov 30: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank on Thursday.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas told Antony Blinken there must be an immediate ceasefire to the war in Gaza during a meeting with the top US diplomat in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, according to Abbas's spokesperson, adding to a growing chorus of Arab leaders stressing the need for a truce as the death toll in Gaza approaches 10,000.

Al Jazeera correspondent Mohammed Jamjoom, reporting from Ramallah, said the meeting lasted less than an hour - "far less time than anyone expected" - and finished with no joint news conference or statements, likely indicating "substantial differences and disagreements" between the US and Palestinian positions.

"One of the keywords that we heard from the Palestinian president is that [the Palestinians] are seeking a 'ceasefire'� and demanding that the US seek a 'ceasefire'," Jamjoom said.

"That's one of the key differences� the US has said they will continue to look for humanitarian pauses� they are not seeking a ceasefire."

The mounting casualties in Gaza have put the US's diplomatic efforts under further scrutiny by its Arab allies, who have grown increasingly frustrated by the worsening humanitarian situation in the besieged Palestinian territory.
    �AL JAZEERA




