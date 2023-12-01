Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 1 December, 2023, 1:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Inter head to revived Napoli with Serie A lead in the balance

Published : Friday, 1 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

MILAN, NOV 30: Inter Milan defend their slender lead at the top of Serie A on Sunday when they travel to reigning champions Napoli with Juventus breathing down their necks.

Simone Inzaghi's side maintained their two-point advantage over Juve with last weekend's scrappy draw in Turin but have another tough test in Naples to complete what has been a tricky week.

Inter travel south on Sunday after Wednesday's 3-3 Champions League draw at Benfica as they plough through a punishing schedule aiming to be top gun both at home and abroad.

Their second string coming back from three goals down at the Estadio da Luz gave them a good chance of finishing top of Group F, and the heavy squad rotation Inzaghi decided to implement for the draw in Portugal means his top performers should be fresh for domestic action at the weekend.

Also helping Inter is Napoli's atrocious record at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, which was largely why Rudi Garcia was sacked and replaced by Walter Mazzarri.

Seven points is a measly tally from six league matches at home and a strong performance against Inter will be the best way to forget an eventful 4-2 defeat at Real Madrid, in which Napoli showed signs of life after an awful start to the season.

Sunday's clash is Mazzarri's first at home since returning to the helm at fourth-placed Napoli earlier this month, and he is trying to cut the eight-point gap separating his team from Inter.

Inter could already find themselves behind Juve before they take to the field in Naples as their closest rivals are at Monza on Friday night in the opening match of the weekend.    �AFP




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Global warming casts cloud over Winter Olympics future
Madrid finish first after entertaining win over Napoli
Inter head to revived Napoli with Serie A lead in the balance
Copenhagen grab crucial Champions League point after more VAR drama
ManU on brink of Champions League exit, Arsenal and PSV into last 16
Jamieson unaware about Phillips' 'saliva' incident
Clear mind and game sense key behind Shanto's remarkable rise
Leicester slip-up allows Ipswich to close on Championship lead


Latest News
Train to run on Dhaka-Cox's Bazar route from Friday
30 parties to join national elections: EC
89 JSD candidates submit nomination papers
Climate change could upturn world malaria fight: WHO
No scope to extend nomination paper submission deadline: EC
Upcoming election is unlikely to be participatory: TIB
EU defense spending hit record $260 billion in 2022
Soumya back as BCB announces ODI, T20 squads for NZ tour
Seven still missing after US Osprey crash off Japan
Two Islamic party leaders call on PM
Most Read News
Miscreants torch RMG covered vans in Gazipur blasting cocktails
America's 'most notorious war criminal' Henry Kissinger dies
October 28 case: BNP vice-chairman Shahjahan Omar freed on bail
Israel and Hamas agree to extend truce for 7th day
BNP's 24-hour hartal begins with covered vans torch
Why our public servants lack efficiency
30 Palestinian prisoners freed under truce deal: Israel
Peter Haas holding meeting with Masud Bin Momen
Last date for submission of nomination today
Maxwell's 104 keeps Australia alive in T20 series
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft