Inter head to revived Napoli with Serie A lead in the balance

MILAN, NOV 30: Inter Milan defend their slender lead at the top of Serie A on Sunday when they travel to reigning champions Napoli with Juventus breathing down their necks.Simone Inzaghi's side maintained their two-point advantage over Juve with last weekend's scrappy draw in Turin but have another tough test in Naples to complete what has been a tricky week.Inter travel south on Sunday after Wednesday's 3-3 Champions League draw at Benfica as they plough through a punishing schedule aiming to be top gun both at home and abroad.Their second string coming back from three goals down at the Estadio da Luz gave them a good chance of finishing top of Group F, and the heavy squad rotation Inzaghi decided to implement for the draw in Portugal means his top performers should be fresh for domestic action at the weekend.Also helping Inter is Napoli's atrocious record at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, which was largely why Rudi Garcia was sacked and replaced by Walter Mazzarri.Seven points is a measly tally from six league matches at home and a strong performance against Inter will be the best way to forget an eventful 4-2 defeat at Real Madrid, in which Napoli showed signs of life after an awful start to the season.Sunday's clash is Mazzarri's first at home since returning to the helm at fourth-placed Napoli earlier this month, and he is trying to cut the eight-point gap separating his team from Inter.Inter could already find themselves behind Juve before they take to the field in Naples as their closest rivals are at Monza on Friday night in the opening match of the weekend. �AFP