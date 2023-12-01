Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 1 December, 2023, 1:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

ManU on brink of Champions League exit, Arsenal and PSV into last 16

Published : Friday, 1 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79

ManU on brink of Champions League exit, Arsenal and PSV into last 16

ManU on brink of Champions League exit, Arsenal and PSV into last 16

PARIS, NOV 30: Manchester United are facing elimination from the Champions League in the group stage after squandering a two-goal lead to draw 3-3 with Galatasaray in Istanbul on Wednesday, while Arsenal and PSV Eindhoven secured qualification for the last 16.

Three-time European champions United needed a win in Turkey, against opponents who beat them at Old Trafford last month, in order to keep qualification for the knockout rounds in their hands.

Erik ten Hag's side appeared in control when Alejandro Garnacho's early opener was followed by a stunning strike by Bruno Fernandes on 18 minutes.

Hakim Ziyech pulled one back with a free-kick, only for Scott McTominay to restore the visitors' two-goal advantage early in the second half.

Yet Galatasaray were again given hope when another Ziyech free-kick was fumbled into the net by United goalkeeper Andre Onana, and the hosts equalised thanks to a brilliant 71st-minute strike by Kerem Akturkoglu.

United have now conceded 14 goals in five European matches and this result, combined with FC Copenhagen's 0-0 draw away to already-qualified Bayern Munich, leaves the Premier League side bottom of Group A with one game remaining.

In order to go through they must now beat Bayern at home next month and hope Copenhagen and Galatasaray draw.

"We are going in the right direction so I know we will be successful in the long-term but if you want to stay in the Champions League you need to win these games," said Ten Hag.

Arsenal's form in Europe this season has been in stark contrast to that of United, and the Gunners romped into the last 16 with a 6-0 demolition of Lens in London.

Mikel Arteta's side were five goals up at the break with Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard all netting.

Jorginho completed the scoring from a late penalty as Arsenal gained revenge for their 2-1 defeat by Lens in France last month.

"Today was the day to get it done. We did it in a beautiful way," Arteta told broadcaster TNT Sports.

Arsenal have scored 12 goals without reply in winning their three home matches in Group B and have now wrapped up top spot ahead of PSV, who are also through.

The Dutch side, European Cup winners in 1988, produced a superb comeback to triumph 3-2 away to Sevilla and put themselves out of sight in second place.

Goals by Sergio Ramos and Youssef En-Nesyri had Sevilla 2-0 up, but Lucas Ocampos was sent off for the hosts just before substitute Ismael Saibari, the Spanish-born Moroccan international, pulled one back for PSV.

They equalised through a Nemanja Gudelj own goal and won it in stoppage time through United States forward Ricardo Pepi.

Sevilla now have to win at Lens next month to salvage a place in the Europa League, the competition they won last season.

Real Madrid were already through to the last 16 before hosting Napoli and they clinched top spot in Group C with a 4-2 victory at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Giovanni Simeone, son of Atletico Madrid coach Diego, gave Napoli an early lead, but Rodrygo equalised immediately, continuing his fine form with a superb strike for his seventh goal in his last seven games.

Jude Bellingham put the hosts ahead with his 15th goal of the season in all competitions only for Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa to get Napoli back level just after the restart.

However, teenage substitute Nico Paz made it 3-2 for Real with a long-range strike that evaded the goalkeeper's grasp, and Bellingham set up Joselu to wrap up the win late on.    �AFP




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Global warming casts cloud over Winter Olympics future
Madrid finish first after entertaining win over Napoli
Inter head to revived Napoli with Serie A lead in the balance
Copenhagen grab crucial Champions League point after more VAR drama
ManU on brink of Champions League exit, Arsenal and PSV into last 16
Jamieson unaware about Phillips' 'saliva' incident
Clear mind and game sense key behind Shanto's remarkable rise
Leicester slip-up allows Ipswich to close on Championship lead


Latest News
Train to run on Dhaka-Cox's Bazar route from Friday
30 parties to join national elections: EC
89 JSD candidates submit nomination papers
Climate change could upturn world malaria fight: WHO
No scope to extend nomination paper submission deadline: EC
Upcoming election is unlikely to be participatory: TIB
EU defense spending hit record $260 billion in 2022
Soumya back as BCB announces ODI, T20 squads for NZ tour
Seven still missing after US Osprey crash off Japan
Two Islamic party leaders call on PM
Most Read News
Miscreants torch RMG covered vans in Gazipur blasting cocktails
America's 'most notorious war criminal' Henry Kissinger dies
October 28 case: BNP vice-chairman Shahjahan Omar freed on bail
Israel and Hamas agree to extend truce for 7th day
BNP's 24-hour hartal begins with covered vans torch
Why our public servants lack efficiency
30 Palestinian prisoners freed under truce deal: Israel
Peter Haas holding meeting with Masud Bin Momen
Last date for submission of nomination today
Maxwell's 104 keeps Australia alive in T20 series
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft