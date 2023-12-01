Clear mind and game sense key behind Shanto's remarkable rise

The game sense and understanding his own game is key behind Najmul Hossain Shanto's success as a player and captain, said Bangladesh senior batter and former Test skipper Mominul Haque.After facing ups and downs early in his career, Shanto found his consistency and kept it up in all three formats of cricket for the last two or three years.For his inconsistency he was trolled in social media vehemently but that never could distract him from his goal, a thing that was the testament of his mental strength."Shanto has been batting very well in the last two or three years. It's important to keep it," Mominul said at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Thursday."He understands his game well. He also has very good game sense and possess an uncluttered mind, be it in Test or ODI. He also understands the opponent's plan, a thing that made him obvious."During the day three's game of the first cricket Test against New Zealand, Shanto became the first Bangladeshi to hit a century on debut as captain. He was not out on 104 at stumps and guided Bangladesh to 212-3, which gave the side a 205-run lead.After Bangladesh were left at 26-2, losing two openers in quick succession, Shanto dealt with New Zealand bowlers in astute fashion to keep the side aloft.His knock under pressure also earned a plaudit from the opponent's fast bowler Kyle Jamieson who hailed the innings as 'impressive to watch.'"I thought the way he controlled the innings, the way he took positive options to keep the runs flowing and then go about getting singles as well. It's pretty impressive to watch," Jamieson said."It was just quite clinical. I don't think there was too many chances in amongst it. And he played pretty well, amid everything we got through to him."Jamieson also said they would have to go to the drawing board "tonight and see if we can find something for him tomorrow."But whatever it is, Mominul said they would have to careful about setting the target as the pitch played well today."I don't know what target will be safe..300 or 4000..it's tough to say. The wicket played well too. We have to see how it played tomorrow. The thing is that we have to bat them out. I think 400 could fetch a result. But you can pitch can behave differently." �BSS