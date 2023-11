LONDON, NOV 30: Leicester's lead at the top of the Championship was cut to a single point after they conceded a stoppage-time equaliser to draw 1-1 at Sheffield Wednesday, while Ipswich beat Millwall 3-1.



Top was taking on bottom at Hillsborough, but there was an unexpected sting in the tale as Jeff Hendrick's 93rd-minute goal secured Wednesday just their seventh point in 18 games. �AFP