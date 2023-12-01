Video
Punches thrown as AFC Champions League match erupts into chaos

Published : Friday, 1 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

KUALA LUMPUR, NOV 30: The Asian Football Confederation said Thursday it will wait for the referee's report before deciding whether to punish two teams following a mass brawl in the AFC Champions League.

Punches were thrown and the benches of both sides got involved when Wednesday's encounter between China's Zhejiang and away side Buriram United of Thailand descended into violence.

It was unclear what sparked it, but the chaotic scene erupted shortly after the final whistle of Zhejiang's bad-tempered 3-2 victory.

"We are waiting for reports from the referee and match commissioner," AFC general secretary Windsor John told AFP, adding that "the relevant bodies will deal with it".

Multiple punches and kicks were exchanged between the two teams and at least two players ended up on the floor. One grabbed an opponent in a headlock.

Security personnel raced onto the pitch at Huzhou Olympic Sports Center to restore order.

The bad blood extended into Thursday and the official Instagram account of the Thai team posted pictures of one of their players cowering on the ground.

The caption read: "Is it AFC Champions League? Come to play football or come to the battlefield."
Buriram also posted a photograph of what appeared to be a home fan hurling something from the stands.     �AFP




