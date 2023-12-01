Tigers to set massive target for Blackcaps

Najmul Hossain Shanto led from the front as Bangladesh took a 205-run lead against visiting New Zealand at the end of Day-3 of the first of the two-match Test series.Resuming from overnight's 266 for eight, Kiwis added 51 more runs before getting bowled out on Thursday at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.Overnight's batter Kyle Jamieson and Tim Southee got out on 23 and 35 runs resuming from batting on seven and one respectively. Guest thereby, got seven runs' lead.Mominul Haque got both the Blackcaps wickets on the day, who clinched three wickets in the innings spending four runs from 3.5 overs.Bangladesh lost both the openers early in their second innings as Zakir Hasan became LBW on 17 and Mahmudul Hasan Joy got run out on eight.Skipper Shanto and former captain Mominul Haque then started dominating over the touring bowlers and their almost unbreakable partnership ended on 90 as Mominul had fallen an unlucky run out scoring 40 runs.It was the last success for New Zealand on the day as veteran batter Mushfiqur Rahim and Shanto continued dominance over the guests.Mushi remained unbeaten on 43 while Shanto on 104. Shanto is the first Bangladesh player to hit a ton on debut as Test captain. It is his 5th Test ton and 3rd in his last four Test innings.Ajaz Patel is the lone successful Kiwi bowler, who got the wicket of Zakir.Earlier, on Tuesday Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first. They posted 310 runs on the board ridding on the bat of Mahmudul Hasan Joy (86), Najmul Hossain Shanto (37), Mominul Haque (37), Nurul Hasan Shohal (29) and debutant Shahadat Hossain Dipu (24).Glenn Phillips notched four wickets for New Zealand as Kyle Jamieson and Ajaz Patel shared two wickets each. Ish Sodhi picked the rest.New Zealand in reply, posted 317 runs in their first innings after Kane Williamson's 104 followed by 42 from Glenn Phillips and 41 from Henry Nicholls.Taijul Islam hauled four wickets for 57 runs while Mominul took three. Mehidy Miraz, Nayeem and Shoriful shared the rest.