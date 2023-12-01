Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 1 December, 2023, 1:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

New Zealand tour of Bangladesh 2023

Tigers to set massive target for Blackcaps

Published : Friday, 1 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Sports Reporter

Najmul Hossain Shanto led from the front as Bangladesh took a 205-run lead against visiting New Zealand at the end of Day-3 of the first of the two-match Test series.

Resuming from overnight's 266 for eight, Kiwis added 51 more runs before getting bowled out on Thursday at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Overnight's batter Kyle Jamieson and Tim Southee got out on 23 and 35 runs resuming from batting on seven and one respectively. Guest thereby, got seven runs' lead.

Mominul Haque got both the Blackcaps wickets on the day, who clinched three wickets in the innings spending four runs from 3.5 overs.

Bangladesh lost both the openers early in their second innings as Zakir Hasan became LBW on 17 and Mahmudul Hasan Joy got run out on eight.

Skipper Shanto and former captain Mominul Haque then started dominating over the touring bowlers and their almost unbreakable partnership ended on 90 as Mominul had fallen an unlucky run out scoring 40 runs.

It was the last success for New Zealand on the day as veteran batter Mushfiqur Rahim and Shanto continued dominance over the guests.

Mushi remained unbeaten on 43 while Shanto on 104. Shanto is the first Bangladesh player to hit a ton on debut as Test captain. It is his 5th Test ton and 3rd in his last four Test innings.

Ajaz Patel is the lone successful Kiwi bowler, who got the wicket of Zakir.

Earlier, on Tuesday Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first. They posted 310 runs on the board ridding on the bat of Mahmudul Hasan Joy (86), Najmul Hossain Shanto (37), Mominul Haque (37), Nurul Hasan Shohal (29) and debutant Shahadat Hossain Dipu (24).

Glenn Phillips notched four wickets for New Zealand as Kyle Jamieson and Ajaz Patel shared two wickets each. Ish Sodhi picked the rest.

New Zealand in reply, posted 317 runs in their first innings after Kane Williamson's 104 followed by 42 from Glenn Phillips and 41 from Henry Nicholls.

Taijul Islam hauled four wickets for 57 runs while Mominul took three. Mehidy Miraz, Nayeem and Shoriful shared the rest.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Global warming casts cloud over Winter Olympics future
Madrid finish first after entertaining win over Napoli
Inter head to revived Napoli with Serie A lead in the balance
Copenhagen grab crucial Champions League point after more VAR drama
ManU on brink of Champions League exit, Arsenal and PSV into last 16
Jamieson unaware about Phillips' 'saliva' incident
Clear mind and game sense key behind Shanto's remarkable rise
Leicester slip-up allows Ipswich to close on Championship lead


Latest News
Train to run on Dhaka-Cox's Bazar route from Friday
30 parties to join national elections: EC
89 JSD candidates submit nomination papers
Climate change could upturn world malaria fight: WHO
No scope to extend nomination paper submission deadline: EC
Upcoming election is unlikely to be participatory: TIB
EU defense spending hit record $260 billion in 2022
Soumya back as BCB announces ODI, T20 squads for NZ tour
Seven still missing after US Osprey crash off Japan
Two Islamic party leaders call on PM
Most Read News
Miscreants torch RMG covered vans in Gazipur blasting cocktails
America's 'most notorious war criminal' Henry Kissinger dies
October 28 case: BNP vice-chairman Shahjahan Omar freed on bail
Israel and Hamas agree to extend truce for 7th day
BNP's 24-hour hartal begins with covered vans torch
Why our public servants lack efficiency
30 Palestinian prisoners freed under truce deal: Israel
Peter Haas holding meeting with Masud Bin Momen
Last date for submission of nomination today
Maxwell's 104 keeps Australia alive in T20 series
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft