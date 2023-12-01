Bangladesh face Singapore today

Bangladesh national women's football team face their Singapore counterpart in the first match of the two-match FIFA Tier-1 Women's Int'l Football Series scheduled to be held today (Friday) at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur.Private satellite Channel T-Sports' YouTube channel will telecast the match live that kicks off at 4 pm. Bangladesh Betar will also provide live commentary of the match.The spectators will enjoy the match free of ticket.Prior to the match, the Bangladesh team is jolted as experienced player Krishna Rani will not be able to take to the field due to injury problem.Addressing at a pre match press conference held today (Thursday) at Bangladesh Football Federation's conference room, Bangladesh's captain Sabina Khatun said as Krishna is injured so it's important for her to come back from this situation.Definitely on the field she is experienced player and it would be good for the team if she able to play the match.Coach Titu and team's skipper Sabina Khatun earlier expressed their optimism to win the two matches against visiting Singapore.The second and ultimate match of the series will be held on Monday (Dec 4) at the same venue.Bangladesh's women's football team: Rupna Chakma, Swarna Rani Mandal, Shopna Akter Jili, Sheuli Azim, Shamsunnahar (Sr.), Afeida Khandakar, Masura Parvin, Nilufa Yasmin Nila, Anai Mogini, Mst Surma Jannat, Kohati Kisku, Monika Chakma, Sanjida Akhter, Maria Manda, Shamsunnahar (Jr.), Shaheda Akter Ripa, Ritu Porna Chakma, Sapna Rani, Marzia, Sumaya Matsushima, Tohura Khatun, Sabina Khatun and Most Aklima Khatun. �BSS