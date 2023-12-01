Soumya returns to Bangladesh quad for New Zealand series

Soumya Sarkar returned to the squad as the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced the squads for the upcoming ODI and Twenty20 international series in New Zealand on Thursday.Soumya played Bangladesh's last ODI series against New Zealand at home in September but failed to make his opportunity count and eventually was axed from the World Cup squad.But he then played some good knocks in the National Cricket League (NCL), a first class tournament of the country, which paved his way back to squad once again.He also made the team of the T20, a format which he last played during 2022 T20 World Cup.Anamul Haque Bijoy who replaced Shakib in Bangladesh last match in World Cup against Australia, found his place in ODI team.Shakib Al Hasan who was the captain of Bangladesh in all format was excluded along with fast bowlers Taskin Ahmed and Ebadot Hossain. The trio has been in rehab following their injuries.After leading the Test side, Najmul Hossain Shanto is appointed captain to lead the side in both ODI and T20 series in New Zealand, meaning he is now the all format captain of Bangladesh. All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz has been named as his deputy.Squad (ODI series)Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Kumer Das, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Soumya Sarkar, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (Vice Captain), Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Hasan Mahmud, Rishad Hossain, Rakibul Hasan.Squad (T20I series)Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Litton Kumer Das, Rony Talukdar, Tawhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Soumya Sarkar, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (Vice Captain), Shak Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.Itinerary17 Dec - 1st ODI, University of Otago Oval, Dunedin (Starts 4am Bangladesh Time)20 Dec - 2nd ODI, Saxton Oval, Nelson (Starts 4am Bangladesh Time)23 Dec - 3rd ODI, McLean Park, Napier (Starts 4am Bangladesh Time) T20i Series27 Dec - 1st T20i, McLean Park, Napier (Starts 1:10pm Bangladesh Time)29 Dec- 2nd T20i, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui (Starts 1:10pm Bangladesh Time)31 Dec - 3rd T20i, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui (Starts 6:00am BST). �BSS