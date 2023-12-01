Australia Test bowler Nathan Lyon joins Lancashire

LONDRES, NOV 30: Australia Test bowler Nathan Lyon has joined Lancashire for the 2024 season, the English county announced on Thursday.The 36-year-old off-spinner, who has taken 496 Test wickets, played for Worcestershire in 2017 and helped them win promotion from division two."This is an exciting opportunity for me and I am really looking forward to heading over to England for a full season of county cricket with Lancashire," said Lyon, who will be available for all formats."I love playing cricket in England. I'm keen to keep learning, keep improving my game and hopefully I can contribute to winning matches for the Red Rose and pass on some of the experiences that I have gained over the years."Lyon played twice in the drawn Ashes series in England earlier this year but suffered a calf injury at Lord's, which sidelined him until October. �AFP