latest
Home Business

Stocks rise for 2nd day as investors ignore hartal

Published : Friday, 1 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13
Business Correspondent

Stocks rose for the second consecutive day on Thursday after investors returned to the trading floor in large numbers as the hartal called by anti-government parties were largely boycotted across the country.

At the end of the trading indices continued to rise in both the bourses - the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).

On the DSE, the prime index of the DSEX, went up by 4.49 points to 6,223.03. The DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) also gained 4.96 points to 2,108.32 and 1.92 points to 1,353.21.

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, increased to Tk 388.69 crore on the DSE from Tk 302.95 crore on Wednesday.
Out of 309 issues traded, 68 closed green, 71 in the red and 170 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

SAMATALETH was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 17.52 per cent while PDL was the worst loser, losing 8.53 percent.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended higher with the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) gained 34.19 points to 11,051.

Of the issues traded, 51 advanced, 29 declined and 103 remaine unchanged on the CSE.



