HSBC recognised as Market Leader in BD by EuromoneyBusiness Desk

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HSBC) Bangladesh has been voted as "Market Leader" in Bangladesh for the 14th time and "Best Service" in Bangladesh for the 6th time in a row, in the Euromoney Cash Management Survey 2023.The bank has also been voted as the Asia Pacific 'Market Leader' and 'Best Service' in Non-Financial Institutions in this year's Euromoney Cash Management Survey, as well as recognised in multiple categories across the region, according to a press release. With an average response base of around 30,000 corporate respondents, this is one of the most authoritative and comprehensive rankings available.Commenting on the country winners, Devesh Mathur, acting CEO of HSBC Bangladesh, said, " Winning the Awards as the 'Market Leader' and the 'Best Service' bank in the country, voted by our customers, is a resounding endorsement of HSBC's commitment to our customers and our ability in offering bespoke financial solutions.""We are determined to maintain our leadership by enabling global opportunities for our clients with our robust international network. Our heartfelt gratitude to our customers, regulators, and industry stakeholders for their indispensable support," he added.Gerard Haughey, managing director and head of wholesale Banking, HSBC Bangladesh said "This award is especially meaningful for us as it is direct recognition from our valued customers for our continued efforts to provide superior customer experience. I would like to extend my gratitude to all our clients who voted for us.""These awards attest our leadership position and inspire us to fulfil our commitments to the clients for continuous improvement of digital products and solutions. We will continue to digitise at scale and help clients to build smarter business with a simpler and better informed customer-experience," he said.