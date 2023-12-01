Video
JICA seeks impactful ties among stakeholders to achieve SDGs

Published : Friday, 1 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) recently organized a "Seminar on Private Sector Contribution to SDGs" in Dhaka. The event brought together 24 Japanese companies, 8 Bangladeshi financial institutions/investors, and 8 local startups.

They participants sought to forge impactful partnerships to derive Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through their business in Bangladesh, says a press release.

Distinguished Bangladeshi startups, Light of Hope, Moner Bondhu, Women in Digital, Bioforge, Drishti, Wreetu, Wander Women, and Leatherina, showcased their SDG contributions on crucial areas like education, healthcare, environment, and women's empowerment.

JICA introduced these visionaries to Japanese companies and Bangladeshi financial institutions, seeking potential collaborations for future sustainable ventures. Five Japanese companies also presented their activities related to social development and achievement of SDGs in Bangladesh.

Ichiguchi Tomohide, Chief Representative of JICA in Bangladesh office shared that JICA acknowledges the importance of nurturing local business entities that can balance profit and SDGs achievement for consistent economic advancement.

JICA is actively involved in fostering development of future businesses in Bangladesh with initiatives such as JICA's accelerator program, known as JICA Ninja (Next Innovation with Japan) held in 2021 and ongoing Product Market      Fit (PMF) trial.

Farhad Reza, Chief Executive Officer of National Advisory Board for Impact Investment in Bangladesh stretched the role of impact investment to achieve SDGs.

This seminar, a cornerstone of JICA's SDGs Business Support Program, signifies a pivotal stride in fostering dynamic Japanese-Bangladeshi collaborations. It not only serves as a platform for innovative partnerships but also champions sustainable initiatives, driving the shared vision of advancing SDG agenda in Bangladesh and beyond, the press release said.




