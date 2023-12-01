Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 1 December, 2023, 1:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BGMEA seeks RAJUK help to improve road links around its Uttara complex

Published : Friday, 1 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Business Correspondent

BGMEA seeks RAJUK help to improve road links around its Uttara complex

BGMEA seeks RAJUK help to improve road links around its Uttara complex

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan met the chairman of Rajdhani Unnayan Katripakya  ( Rajuk) Md. Anisur Rahman Miah on Thursday and requested action to improve road connectivity around BGMEA complex in the area

He underscored that substantial number of officials from different garment factories travel to the BGMEA Complex daily, He expressed thanks to RAJUK for their efforts in constructing and repairing roads, mainly the one connecting Sector 12 of Uttara to the BGMEA Complex while asking for further expansion.

 In the meeting, Faruque Hassan emphasized the need for a road connecting Uttara Jasimuddin with the BGMEA Complex and sought RAJUK's support in its construction. He also called for assistance in preserving the lake surrounding the BGMEA Complex.

He elaborated on the essential services provided by BGMEA to export-oriented garment factories, including the issuance of Utilisation Declaration (UD) which is vital for the industry.

They held discussions on various issues, with a focus on enhancing road connections to the BGMEA Complex at Uttara. The improvements in roads have significantly eased communication for daily commuters in the area.

RAJUK Chairman Anisur Rahman Miah noted the concerns and assured that all necessary support and cooperation in improving road communications in the specified areas will be done.

Md. Siddiqur Rahman, former President of BGMEA, and S.M. Mannan (Kochi), Senior Vice President of BGMEA, were present at the meeting.

From RAJUK, Mohammed Nurul Islam, Member (Estate and Land); Major (Engr) Shamsuddin Ahmed Chowdhury (Retd), Member (Development); Md. Nasir Uddin, Member (Planning); ASM Raihanul Ferdous, Chief Engineer; and Tajina Sarowar, Director (Zone 3) were also present.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Honda to invest $3.4b on electric 2-wheelers this decade
Stocks rise for 2nd day as investors ignore hartal
HSBC recognised as Market Leader in BD by EuromoneyBusiness Desk
JICA seeks impactful ties among stakeholders to achieve SDGs
Rising output cost a major challenge in poultry industry
BGMEA seeks RAJUK help to improve road links around its Uttara complex
Islami Bank achieves Mastercard Excellence Award
Premier Bank opens Gulshan Avenue branch


Latest News
Train to run on Dhaka-Cox's Bazar route from Friday
30 parties to join national elections: EC
89 JSD candidates submit nomination papers
Climate change could upturn world malaria fight: WHO
No scope to extend nomination paper submission deadline: EC
Upcoming election is unlikely to be participatory: TIB
EU defense spending hit record $260 billion in 2022
Soumya back as BCB announces ODI, T20 squads for NZ tour
Seven still missing after US Osprey crash off Japan
Two Islamic party leaders call on PM
Most Read News
Miscreants torch RMG covered vans in Gazipur blasting cocktails
America's 'most notorious war criminal' Henry Kissinger dies
October 28 case: BNP vice-chairman Shahjahan Omar freed on bail
Israel and Hamas agree to extend truce for 7th day
BNP's 24-hour hartal begins with covered vans torch
Why our public servants lack efficiency
30 Palestinian prisoners freed under truce deal: Israel
Peter Haas holding meeting with Masud Bin Momen
Last date for submission of nomination today
Maxwell's 104 keeps Australia alive in T20 series
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft