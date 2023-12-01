BGMEA seeks RAJUK help to improve road links around its Uttara complex

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan met the chairman of Rajdhani Unnayan Katripakya ( Rajuk) Md. Anisur Rahman Miah on Thursday and requested action to improve road connectivity around BGMEA complex in the areaHe underscored that substantial number of officials from different garment factories travel to the BGMEA Complex daily, He expressed thanks to RAJUK for their efforts in constructing and repairing roads, mainly the one connecting Sector 12 of Uttara to the BGMEA Complex while asking for further expansion.In the meeting, Faruque Hassan emphasized the need for a road connecting Uttara Jasimuddin with the BGMEA Complex and sought RAJUK's support in its construction. He also called for assistance in preserving the lake surrounding the BGMEA Complex.He elaborated on the essential services provided by BGMEA to export-oriented garment factories, including the issuance of Utilisation Declaration (UD) which is vital for the industry.They held discussions on various issues, with a focus on enhancing road connections to the BGMEA Complex at Uttara. The improvements in roads have significantly eased communication for daily commuters in the area.RAJUK Chairman Anisur Rahman Miah noted the concerns and assured that all necessary support and cooperation in improving road communications in the specified areas will be done.Md. Siddiqur Rahman, former President of BGMEA, and S.M. Mannan (Kochi), Senior Vice President of BGMEA, were present at the meeting.From RAJUK, Mohammed Nurul Islam, Member (Estate and Land); Major (Engr) Shamsuddin Ahmed Chowdhury (Retd), Member (Development); Md. Nasir Uddin, Member (Planning); ASM Raihanul Ferdous, Chief Engineer; and Tajina Sarowar, Director (Zone 3) were also present.