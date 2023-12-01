Premier Bank opens Gulshan Avenue branch

The Premier Bank PLC inaugurated its Gulshan Avenue Branch in Simple Tree Anarkali, Holding No. 89, Plot # 03, Block No. C W S (A), Gulshan Avenue, Dhaka.Freedom Fighter Dr. H.B.M. Iqbal, Founder Chairman of The Premier Bank PLC. inaugurated the branch as chief guest recently, says a press release. M Reazul Karim, FCMA, MD and CEO of the bank; Md. Touhidul Alam Khan, AMD and CCO; Shahed Sekander, AMD and Nasim Sekander, AMD attended the ceremony along with Md. Khizir Hayat Khan, Director, Import, City Group; Syed Javed Iqbal, Director, Dipon Group and Md. Sadequl Islam, FCMA, Chief Financial Officer, Jahir Group as special guests.Senior bank officials, local eminent business personalities and esteemed clients of the bank also attended the inauguration ceremony.