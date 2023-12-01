BRAC Bank clinches 5 awards from Mastercard

BRAC Bank has received the highest number of awards - five in all - from Mastercard this year in recognition of its outstanding business and innovation in various card issuing and acquiring segments.The bank earned Excellence in Mastercard Credit Business (Domestic) 2022-23, Excellence in Mastercard Credit Business (International) 2022-23, Excellence in Mastercard Contactless (Issuing) 2022-23, Excellence in Mastercard Contactless (Acquiring) 2022-23 and Excellence in Mastercard POS Acquiring Business 2022-23 awards.Dr. Atiur Rahman, Former Governor of Bangladesh Bank and Professor Emeritus, University of Dhaka, handed over the awards to Selim R. F. Hussain, Managing Director and CEO, BRAC Bank at the fifth edition of the 'Mastercard Excellence Awards' in Dhaka recently, says a press release.Themed 'Recognizing the Masters of Evolution', the event reaffirmed Mastercard's commitment & dedication to fostering innovation in digital payments. This year's award ceremony coincided with 32 years of Mastercard's operation in Bangladesh and the 10th anniversary of its Bangladesh Office.Helen LaFave, Charge d' affaires at the US Embassy in Dhaka; Md. Sharafat Ullah Khan, Director of the Payment Systems Department; Md. Motasem Billah, Director, Payment Systems Department; Md. Sarwar Hossain, Director, Foreign Exchange Policy Department, Bangladesh Bank; and Syed Mohammad Kamal, Country Manager, Mastercard Bangladesh.The event drew the participation of senior Management from banks, fintech, merchants, and various industry leaders, making it a significant and memorable occasion.Commenting on the accolades, Selim R. F. Hussain, Managing Director and CEO of BRAC Bank, said: "This prestigious recognition from Mastercard for consecutive years shows our business strength in cards issuing & acquiring business across the industry and focus on innovation in new business arenas.""Our unique and lucrative cards proposition and extensive acquiring presence win the trust and loyalty of the retail customers that help us consolidate our market share.We will continue to offer innovative services to meet the customers' evolving needs and keep up the business momentum. We are thankful to our valued customers for keeping trust in our products and allowing us to serve them," he added.