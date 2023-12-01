Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 1 December, 2023, 1:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BRAC Bank clinches 5 awards from Mastercard

Published : Friday, 1 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90
Business Desk

BRAC Bank clinches 5 awards from Mastercard

BRAC Bank clinches 5 awards from Mastercard

BRAC Bank has received the highest number of awards - five in all - from Mastercard this year in recognition of its outstanding business and innovation in various card issuing and acquiring segments.

The bank earned Excellence in Mastercard Credit Business (Domestic) 2022-23, Excellence in Mastercard Credit Business (International) 2022-23, Excellence in Mastercard Contactless (Issuing) 2022-23, Excellence in Mastercard Contactless (Acquiring) 2022-23 and Excellence in Mastercard POS Acquiring Business 2022-23 awards.

Dr. Atiur Rahman, Former Governor of Bangladesh Bank and Professor Emeritus, University of Dhaka, handed over the awards to Selim R. F. Hussain, Managing Director and CEO, BRAC Bank at the fifth edition of the 'Mastercard Excellence Awards' in Dhaka recently, says a press release.

Themed 'Recognizing the Masters of Evolution', the event reaffirmed Mastercard's commitment & dedication to fostering innovation in digital payments. This year's award ceremony coincided with 32 years of Mastercard's operation in Bangladesh and the 10th anniversary of its Bangladesh Office.

Helen LaFave, Charge d' affaires at the US Embassy in Dhaka; Md. Sharafat Ullah Khan, Director of the Payment Systems Department; Md. Motasem Billah, Director, Payment Systems Department; Md. Sarwar Hossain, Director, Foreign Exchange Policy Department, Bangladesh Bank; and Syed Mohammad Kamal, Country Manager, Mastercard Bangladesh.

The event drew the participation of senior Management from banks, fintech, merchants, and various industry leaders, making it a significant and memorable occasion.

Commenting on the accolades, Selim R. F. Hussain, Managing Director and CEO of BRAC Bank, said: "This prestigious recognition from Mastercard for consecutive years shows our business strength in cards issuing & acquiring business across the industry and focus on innovation in new business arenas."

"Our unique and lucrative cards proposition and extensive acquiring presence win the trust and loyalty of the retail customers that help us consolidate our market share.

We will continue to offer innovative services to meet the customers' evolving needs and keep up the business momentum. We are thankful to our valued customers for keeping trust in our products and allowing us to serve them," he added.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Honda to invest $3.4b on electric 2-wheelers this decade
Stocks rise for 2nd day as investors ignore hartal
HSBC recognised as Market Leader in BD by EuromoneyBusiness Desk
JICA seeks impactful ties among stakeholders to achieve SDGs
Rising output cost a major challenge in poultry industry
BGMEA seeks RAJUK help to improve road links around its Uttara complex
Islami Bank achieves Mastercard Excellence Award
Premier Bank opens Gulshan Avenue branch


Latest News
Train to run on Dhaka-Cox's Bazar route from Friday
30 parties to join national elections: EC
89 JSD candidates submit nomination papers
Climate change could upturn world malaria fight: WHO
No scope to extend nomination paper submission deadline: EC
Upcoming election is unlikely to be participatory: TIB
EU defense spending hit record $260 billion in 2022
Soumya back as BCB announces ODI, T20 squads for NZ tour
Seven still missing after US Osprey crash off Japan
Two Islamic party leaders call on PM
Most Read News
Miscreants torch RMG covered vans in Gazipur blasting cocktails
America's 'most notorious war criminal' Henry Kissinger dies
October 28 case: BNP vice-chairman Shahjahan Omar freed on bail
Israel and Hamas agree to extend truce for 7th day
BNP's 24-hour hartal begins with covered vans torch
Why our public servants lack efficiency
30 Palestinian prisoners freed under truce deal: Israel
Peter Haas holding meeting with Masud Bin Momen
Last date for submission of nomination today
Maxwell's 104 keeps Australia alive in T20 series
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft