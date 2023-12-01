Video
Al-Arafah Bank sponsors 6 students for Thai Science Olympiad

Published : Friday, 1 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90
Business Desk

Six students selected through the Al-Arafah Islami Bank 9th Bangladesh Junior Science Olympiad across the country will participate in the 20th International Junior Science Olympiad (IJSO 2023).

Students from 55 countries around the world are going to participate in this Olympiad, which will be held in Bangkok, Thailand, starting on December 1, 2023, according to a press release.

Bangladesh Science Popularisation Society Vice President Munir Hasan introduced the members of the Bangladesh team at a function at the society office recently.

The members are Taslima Tasnim Lamia and Sirazus Salekin Sameen from Cumilla Victoria Government College; Faiz Ahmed from Govt Laboratory High School, Rajshahi; Shubashish Halder from Notredame College; Manami Zaman from Vikarunnisa Noon School and College; and Sabil Islam from Dhaka Residential Model College.

Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) Professor Farseem Mannan Mohammadi is the main leader of the Bangladesh team.

Al-Arafah Islami Bank Senior Vice President Jalal Ahmed and Bangladesh Junior Science Olympiad academic member Abidur Rahman will also lead the team.




