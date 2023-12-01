Video
Russia dismantles environmentally risky Lepse FTB

Published : Friday, 1 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12
Business Desk

It took over ten years to dismantle the Lepse Floating Technical Base (FTB) in the northwestern Murmansk Region of Russia. The FTB supported the operation of the first nuclear-powered icebreakers and served as the spent nuclear fuel storage facility. It had been a significant environmental risk to the region for many years, says a  Rosatom press release.

 "For more than 20 years, Rosatom has been systematically cleaning the coast of the Arctic and the Far East from radiation-hazardous objects - disposed of decommissioned nuclear-powered submarines and auxiliary ships.
 
"Today, Rosatom has completed one of its landmark environmental projects - the dismantlement of the Lepse Floating Technical Base," the press release quoted Andrey Nikipelov, Rosatom's Deputy Director General for Mechanical Engineering and Industrial Solutions, as saying at a gala event dedicated to the project completion.

The major radioactive hazard at the Lepse FTB was its spent nuclear fuel (SNF) storage facility.  Discharging and removal of SNF (639 fuel assemblies) some of which were damaged, from the floating base, required special engineering solutions from nuclear industry experts.

To discharge spent nuclear fuel, the Lepse was placed in a specially designed and built onshore sheltering site.  Special tools and tackles were designed and manufactured for the work carried out using a remote-controlled robotic unit.

Various organizations of the atomic industry and enterprises of the North-West took part in the implementation of the project. In the Murmansk Region, spent nuclear fuel removal is underway as planned.

From 2002 to 2023, the total volume of accumulated SNF has been halved. The remaining SNF is being removed from the storage facility in Gremikha and all the work is expected to be completed in 2025.

More than one-half of the SNF has already been removed from the Andreev Bay facility, and the work is planned to be completed by 2028.



