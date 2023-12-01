Walton access control device being used in Sonali Bank

The Assent Access Control device of the country's leading tech product manufacturer Walton is being used on various branches of the state-owned Sonali Bank.Walton is installing a total of 1155 Access Control devices in 1080 branches of Sonali Bank across the country, says a press release.The Walton access control devices, which are marketed in ASSENT brand packaging, are being used to ensure hassle-free office attendance and also make the HR-related activities of the bank more accurate and swifter.An agreement between Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited and Sonali Bank was inked in this regard last August. According to the agreement, Walton is providing and installing access control devices in various branches of Sonali Bank across the country.Mentionable, technology products of Walton including access control devices are being used in various government and private organizations of the country which helps in saving foreign currencies along with contributing to employment growth and the development of the domestic technology manufacturing industry. It has positive impacts on the overall economy of the country.Concerned sources opined that, like Sonali Bank, if other public and private organizations use the products of domestic brands, it will bring the overall welfare of the country.At present, 4 models of Assent access control devices are available in the market. Of which, the WAC11 model is priced at Tk 6,715, WAC22 model Tk 11,007 and the WAC33 model is available at Tk 12,282. Walton has also launched another new model WAC34 in the market.