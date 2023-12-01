Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 1 December, 2023, 1:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Asian markets rise ahead of US inflation data

Published : Friday, 1 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11

HONG KONG, Nov 30: Asian markets ticked higher Thursday, with focus on the release of key US inflation data that comes as traders ramp up bets the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates next year.

Observers say signs the world's top economy is feeling the effect of long-running monetary tightening has given the bank room to take a more dovish approach to fighting inflation, which is sharply down from the four-decade highs seen in 2022.

That, combined with several Fed decision-makers indicating they are in favour of holding rates where they are, has given a much-needed shot of confidence to traders at the end of a tough year.

And the latest reports provided further optimism.

The Fed's Beige Book summary of the economy showed activity had slowed in recent weeks and the labour market continued to cool -- policymakers have said some softening in jobs would be required in order to get inflation back to their two percent target.

Gross domestic product expanded quicker than expected in the third quarter and consumer spending growth slowed slightly.
The readings suggest the Fed is managing to control prices while not causing too much pain for the economy.

Eyes are now on the release of the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index -- the bank's preferred gauge of inflation -- with forecasts pointing to a further retreat. The core reading came in slightly lower than expected, data showed Tuesday.
"The Fed could find themselves in a 'sweet spot'," Jeffrey Roach at LPL Financial said.

"Inflation is trending lower, the consumer is still spending -- but at a slower pace -- and the Fed could end its rate hiking campaign without much pain inflicted on the economy."

Traders are now predicting a cut in the first half of next year.

Cleveland Fed boss Loretta Mester indicated she would be in favour of a third straight pause at the December meeting, while her Atlanta colleague Raphael Bostic said he was confident inflation was coming down.

The comments followed similar utterances from other policymakers earlier in the week, though Richmond Fed chief Thomas Barkin warned of the need to keep the option of another hike open if inflation flares again.

Bank of Singapore's Mansoor Mohi-uddin warned that the economy would likely face headwinds in 2024 but remained upbeat on the outlook for equities.

"Less fiscal stimulus, rising unemployment and falling savings are all set to hurt economic activity in 2024," he wrote.

"We forecast the US will likely suffer a mild recession next year. But with core inflation also set to fall below three percent towards its two percent target, we think the Fed will start lowering its Fed funds rate each quarter, with 25-basis-point cuts in June, September and... December.

"The Fed's easing will be measured but will benefit risk assets."

Markets were subdued in early Asian trade on Thursday after a largely flat day in New York but they mostly recovered some of their mojo in the afternoon.

Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Sydney, Seoul, Wellington, Jakarta and Taipei all rallied, though Singapore, Manila, Mumbai and Bangkok were in the red.    �AFP




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Honda to invest $3.4b on electric 2-wheelers this decade
Stocks rise for 2nd day as investors ignore hartal
HSBC recognised as Market Leader in BD by EuromoneyBusiness Desk
JICA seeks impactful ties among stakeholders to achieve SDGs
Rising output cost a major challenge in poultry industry
BGMEA seeks RAJUK help to improve road links around its Uttara complex
Islami Bank achieves Mastercard Excellence Award
Premier Bank opens Gulshan Avenue branch


Latest News
Train to run on Dhaka-Cox's Bazar route from Friday
30 parties to join national elections: EC
89 JSD candidates submit nomination papers
Climate change could upturn world malaria fight: WHO
No scope to extend nomination paper submission deadline: EC
Upcoming election is unlikely to be participatory: TIB
EU defense spending hit record $260 billion in 2022
Soumya back as BCB announces ODI, T20 squads for NZ tour
Seven still missing after US Osprey crash off Japan
Two Islamic party leaders call on PM
Most Read News
Miscreants torch RMG covered vans in Gazipur blasting cocktails
America's 'most notorious war criminal' Henry Kissinger dies
October 28 case: BNP vice-chairman Shahjahan Omar freed on bail
Israel and Hamas agree to extend truce for 7th day
BNP's 24-hour hartal begins with covered vans torch
Why our public servants lack efficiency
30 Palestinian prisoners freed under truce deal: Israel
Peter Haas holding meeting with Masud Bin Momen
Last date for submission of nomination today
Maxwell's 104 keeps Australia alive in T20 series
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft