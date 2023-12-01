Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 1 December, 2023, 1:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

ShopUp wins recognition at BD Project Mgmt Awards 2023

Published : Friday, 1 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86
Business Desk

ShopUp wins recognition at BD Project Mgmt Awards 2023

ShopUp wins recognition at BD Project Mgmt Awards 2023

ShopUp has been announced as a champion at the prestigious Bangladesh Project Management Awards 2023, a significant recognition for project management excellence in the country.

ShopUp's victory in this competitive environment is a testament to their exceptional project management skills and innovative approaches. This recognition places ShopUp among the elite in Bangladesh's project management landscape, highlighting their commitment to excellence and innovation, says a press release.

ShopUp plays a crucial role in connecting mills and manufacturers with small retailers, creating a seamless network for the distribution of food and essentials. This network currently enables 20 million people in Bangladesh to access quality food at stable prices from neighborhood shops utilizing ShopUp's B2B commerce platform, Mokam.

Reacting to this achievement, Md. Raquibuddoula Chowdhury, Head of Brand & Communications at ShopUp, stated: "This award is a recognition of our commitment to excellence and our continuous efforts in leveraging project management to create impactful solutions�We are honored and inspired to continue our journey of innovation and excellence."

This year's award ceremony was presided over by Ms. Annesha Ahmed, President of PMI Bangladesh Chapter, and esteemed board members. The event was further highlighted by speeches from two distinguished guests: Mr. Mohammad Fazle Reza Sumon, President of the Bangladesh Institute of Planners (BIP), and Mr. Russell T Ahmed, President of the Bangladesh Association of Software, Information Services (BASIS).

Other notable winners at the awards included BSRM Group of Companies, Brac Bank Limited, and the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED), each demonstrating excellence in their respective categories.

Organized by the PMI Bangladesh Chapter, the Bangladesh Project Management Awards ceremony took place on November 25, 2023. This event, celebrated annually, honors the most outstanding achievements in project management within Bangladesh.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Honda to invest $3.4b on electric 2-wheelers this decade
Stocks rise for 2nd day as investors ignore hartal
HSBC recognised as Market Leader in BD by EuromoneyBusiness Desk
JICA seeks impactful ties among stakeholders to achieve SDGs
Rising output cost a major challenge in poultry industry
BGMEA seeks RAJUK help to improve road links around its Uttara complex
Islami Bank achieves Mastercard Excellence Award
Premier Bank opens Gulshan Avenue branch


Latest News
Train to run on Dhaka-Cox's Bazar route from Friday
30 parties to join national elections: EC
89 JSD candidates submit nomination papers
Climate change could upturn world malaria fight: WHO
No scope to extend nomination paper submission deadline: EC
Upcoming election is unlikely to be participatory: TIB
EU defense spending hit record $260 billion in 2022
Soumya back as BCB announces ODI, T20 squads for NZ tour
Seven still missing after US Osprey crash off Japan
Two Islamic party leaders call on PM
Most Read News
Miscreants torch RMG covered vans in Gazipur blasting cocktails
America's 'most notorious war criminal' Henry Kissinger dies
October 28 case: BNP vice-chairman Shahjahan Omar freed on bail
Israel and Hamas agree to extend truce for 7th day
BNP's 24-hour hartal begins with covered vans torch
Why our public servants lack efficiency
30 Palestinian prisoners freed under truce deal: Israel
Peter Haas holding meeting with Masud Bin Momen
Last date for submission of nomination today
Maxwell's 104 keeps Australia alive in T20 series
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft