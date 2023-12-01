ShopUp wins recognition at BD Project Mgmt Awards 2023

ShopUp has been announced as a champion at the prestigious Bangladesh Project Management Awards 2023, a significant recognition for project management excellence in the country.ShopUp's victory in this competitive environment is a testament to their exceptional project management skills and innovative approaches. This recognition places ShopUp among the elite in Bangladesh's project management landscape, highlighting their commitment to excellence and innovation, says a press release.ShopUp plays a crucial role in connecting mills and manufacturers with small retailers, creating a seamless network for the distribution of food and essentials. This network currently enables 20 million people in Bangladesh to access quality food at stable prices from neighborhood shops utilizing ShopUp's B2B commerce platform, Mokam.Reacting to this achievement, Md. Raquibuddoula Chowdhury, Head of Brand & Communications at ShopUp, stated: "This award is a recognition of our commitment to excellence and our continuous efforts in leveraging project management to create impactful solutions�We are honored and inspired to continue our journey of innovation and excellence."This year's award ceremony was presided over by Ms. Annesha Ahmed, President of PMI Bangladesh Chapter, and esteemed board members. The event was further highlighted by speeches from two distinguished guests: Mr. Mohammad Fazle Reza Sumon, President of the Bangladesh Institute of Planners (BIP), and Mr. Russell T Ahmed, President of the Bangladesh Association of Software, Information Services (BASIS).Other notable winners at the awards included BSRM Group of Companies, Brac Bank Limited, and the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED), each demonstrating excellence in their respective categories.Organized by the PMI Bangladesh Chapter, the Bangladesh Project Management Awards ceremony took place on November 25, 2023. This event, celebrated annually, honors the most outstanding achievements in project management within Bangladesh.