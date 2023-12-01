iFarmer, Prime Bank to boost financing for women farmers

iFarmer has signed an agreement with Prime Bank to accelerate financing for farmers distinctly with an intention to empower women farmers of Bangladesh.This marks our remarkable partnership with Prime Bank to facilitate iFarmer's farmer for their easy access to financial resources, says a press release.Besides, iFarmer will be stimulating agricultural loan for farmers directly from Financial Institutions. In addition to providing financial facilities, iFarmer also provides various benefits to farmers by providing agricultural advice, giving agri elements and agri machinery services and purchasing farmers produced goods for easier and better cultivation.Currently iFarmer is relentlessly working with more than 1 lakh registered farmer families in 26 districts of Bangladesh. iFarmer Chief Executive Officer Fahad Ifaz and Prime Bank Deputy Managing Director Md. Nazeem Anwar Choudhury exchanged the documents of an agreement recently.Irfan Islam, Banking and Financial Sector Advisor, Forhad Julfiker Rafel, Vice President of Field Operations & Ettesam Bari Rio, Specialist - Financial Service & Mobilization of iFarmer were present at the event.Mohammad Ebnul Alam Palash, Senior Vice President, In-Charge, MSME Banking Division, Md. Fazle Rabby, Senior Vice President, MSME Banking Division and Asad Bin Rashid, Assistant Vice President & Head Agri Support of Prime Bank have also attended the event.