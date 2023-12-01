Banglalink to provide services to Lovello Ice Cream

Banglalink has partnered with the country's leading ice-cream brand Lovello Ice Cream PLC and its parent company Taufika Foods. Under this new partnership, Banglalink will provide a comprehensive suite of corporate services to Lovello Ice Cream PLC's employees.This includes corporate connections, SMS Broadcast, Value-Added Service (VAS) facility, data connectivity, Banglalink's Ookla® certified fastest 4G internet, and other innovative digital solutions.Rubaiyat A. Tanzeen, Enterprise Business Director, Banglalink and Mustaque Ahmad, Chief Financial Officer, Taufika Foods and Lovello Ice Cream PLC., signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations recently, says a press release.Rubaiyat A. Tanzeen, Enterprise Business Director, Banglalink, said: "As a customer-centric digital operator, Banglalink strives to deliver an optimal service experience for our enterprise customers with high-quality connectivity and best-in-class digital solutions. With the onset of this partnership, we look forward to elevating the digital experiences of the employees of Taufika Foods and Lovello Ice Cream PLC. through our extensive range of digital services."Mustaque Ahmad, Chief Financial Officer, Taufika Foods and Lovello Ice Cream PLC., said: "We are delighted to partner with Banglalink through this arrangement. Banglalink has become the go-to digital operator for more than 4 crore customers across the country providing the fastest 4G network and a wide array of digital services. This partnership will benefit our employees by enabling them to access Banglalink's cutting-edge facilities."Taufika Foods and Lovello Ice Cream PLC. Officials including Muhammad Razib Hasan, Chief Strategic Officer; Md. Kamruzzaman, Chief Operating Officer; Mohammad Didarul Alam FCMA, Acting Company Secretary; and Banglalink officials including Syed Salahuddin Israr, Head of Emerging Segment-North; and Nafiz Ahmed Sayed Head of Emerging Segment-South were present at the event.