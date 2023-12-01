Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 1 December, 2023, 1:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Banglalink to provide services to Lovello Ice Cream

Published : Friday, 1 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Business Desk

Banglalink to provide services to Lovello Ice Cream

Banglalink to provide services to Lovello Ice Cream

Banglalink has partnered with the country's leading ice-cream brand Lovello Ice Cream PLC and its parent company Taufika Foods. Under this new partnership, Banglalink will provide a comprehensive suite of corporate services to Lovello Ice Cream PLC's employees.

This includes corporate connections, SMS Broadcast, Value-Added Service (VAS) facility, data connectivity, Banglalink's Ookla® certified fastest 4G internet, and other innovative digital solutions.

Rubaiyat A. Tanzeen, Enterprise Business Director, Banglalink and Mustaque Ahmad, Chief Financial Officer, Taufika Foods and Lovello Ice Cream PLC., signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations recently, says a press release.

Rubaiyat A. Tanzeen, Enterprise Business Director, Banglalink, said: "As a customer-centric digital operator, Banglalink strives to deliver an optimal service experience for our enterprise customers with high-quality connectivity and best-in-class digital solutions. With the onset of this partnership, we look forward to elevating the digital experiences of the employees of Taufika Foods and Lovello Ice Cream PLC. through our extensive range of digital services."

Mustaque Ahmad, Chief Financial Officer, Taufika Foods and Lovello Ice Cream PLC., said: "We are delighted to partner with Banglalink through this arrangement. Banglalink has become the go-to digital operator for more than 4 crore customers across the country providing the fastest 4G network and a wide array of digital services. This partnership will benefit our employees by enabling them to access Banglalink's cutting-edge facilities."

Taufika Foods and Lovello Ice Cream PLC. Officials including Muhammad Razib Hasan, Chief Strategic Officer; Md. Kamruzzaman, Chief Operating Officer; Mohammad Didarul Alam FCMA, Acting Company Secretary; and Banglalink officials including Syed Salahuddin Israr, Head of Emerging Segment-North; and Nafiz Ahmed Sayed Head of Emerging Segment-South were present at the event.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Honda to invest $3.4b on electric 2-wheelers this decade
Stocks rise for 2nd day as investors ignore hartal
HSBC recognised as Market Leader in BD by EuromoneyBusiness Desk
JICA seeks impactful ties among stakeholders to achieve SDGs
Rising output cost a major challenge in poultry industry
BGMEA seeks RAJUK help to improve road links around its Uttara complex
Islami Bank achieves Mastercard Excellence Award
Premier Bank opens Gulshan Avenue branch


Latest News
Train to run on Dhaka-Cox's Bazar route from Friday
30 parties to join national elections: EC
89 JSD candidates submit nomination papers
Climate change could upturn world malaria fight: WHO
No scope to extend nomination paper submission deadline: EC
Upcoming election is unlikely to be participatory: TIB
EU defense spending hit record $260 billion in 2022
Soumya back as BCB announces ODI, T20 squads for NZ tour
Seven still missing after US Osprey crash off Japan
Two Islamic party leaders call on PM
Most Read News
Miscreants torch RMG covered vans in Gazipur blasting cocktails
America's 'most notorious war criminal' Henry Kissinger dies
October 28 case: BNP vice-chairman Shahjahan Omar freed on bail
Israel and Hamas agree to extend truce for 7th day
BNP's 24-hour hartal begins with covered vans torch
Why our public servants lack efficiency
30 Palestinian prisoners freed under truce deal: Israel
Peter Haas holding meeting with Masud Bin Momen
Last date for submission of nomination today
Maxwell's 104 keeps Australia alive in T20 series
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft