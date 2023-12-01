Video
RUET, IEDs to strengthen Industry-Academia cooperation

Published : Friday, 1 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

In a significant stride towards enhancing practical learning opportunities for students, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was formally inked between Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET) and Innovative Engineering and Development (IED).

The MoU, signed during the inaugural Industry-Academia Collaboration Meet-2023 (IACM) at Ruet Auditorium on Thursday, marks a pivotal partnership fostering practical work experience for students in RUET's architecture and building construction and management departments, says a press release.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Eng. Md. Jahangir Alam, representing RUET, and Chief Executive Officer Engr. Rana Masud, on behalf of IED, sealed the agreement.

The collaboration meeting also featured insights from Professor Dr. Kamruzzaman Ripon, the Dean of the Faculty of Civil Engineering, Dr. Md. Farooq Hossain, Director of IQAC, Professor Dr. Md. Imdadul Haque, Head of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering (EEE), and Professor Dr. Md. Salim Hossain, among other distinguished personalities.

Addressing the gathering, Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Eng. Md. Jahangir Alam emphasized the crucial role of fostering collaboration between industry experts and academia in nurturing skilled human resources, especially in the context of Bangladesh's journey towards the fourth industrial revolution.

He expressed his commitment to organizing more extensive Industry-Academia Collaboration Meets in the future at RUET.

Eng. Rana Masud, CEO of IED, articulated the firm's dedication to bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge acquired at the university and the practical skills required by industries.

He highlighted the invaluable hands-on knowledge that students can gain through IED during or after their studies, positioning them advantageously for entering the workforce.

Under the terms of the MoU, Innovative Engineering and Development pledged to provide students with international qualifications, practical knowledge, and opportunities for internships or attachments.

This collaborative effort aims to equip students with a well-rounded skill set, enhancing their preparedness for the professional landscape.

The IACM event witnessed the participation of several other companies, reinforcing the commitment of various sectors to contribute to the advancement of education and industry collaboration in Bangladesh.




