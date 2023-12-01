Rainbow Paints begins 2-month long service month

Rainbow Paints, popular paint brand of RFL Group, is going to start two-month long 'Service Month-2023'from Friday (today) with a view to providing the highest service to its customers.RN Paul, Managing Director of RFL Group, inaugurated 'Service Month-2023' on Thursday through an event held at a hotel in the capital's Badda, says a press release.During the service month that will be observed throughout December and January, customers will enjoy discount up to 25 percent on paint products and five percent discount on hardware products and in painting service.Customers will be able to purchase products in installments from Rainbow Paints showroom. All paint-related solution including selection of paints for houses is available for customers during the service month.Moreover, there is scope to win attractive prizes including refrigerator, TV, microwave oven, bicycle and dinner set through raffle draw by purchasing products during the campaign.Addressing the program, RN Paul said, "RFL Group gives highest importance to the quality of products as well as satisfaction of the customers. Now is the season of painting.But people face various problems including selection of paints. For the reason, we have introduced the campaign. We hope that people will take all of our services during the service month."He also said, "Rainbow is a local brand. We have received good responses from the customers within a short period of time for manufacturing products maintaining quality. We hope the brand will be established as a leading paint brand in Bangladesh very soon."Kamrul Hasan, Executive Director at Rainbow Paints, said "the main attraction of the service month is the opportunity to purchase products in installments. There is an opportunity to verify the quality of paints as well as color selection through free sampling.Moreover, there is an opportunity to select the desired color by looking at the different color combinations of the house before painting through the Rainbow Visualizer.Customers can enjoy Rainbow service month discounts and special benefits at any time of the year by booking in advance. Moreover, customers can also get this service from Rainbow distributors if they want."Saleh Ahammad Chowdhury, General Manager (Research and Development), Md. Sohel Rana, Assistant General Manager (Operation), Shajahan Sunny, Head of Sales and Md. Nazmul Haque, Head of Marketing, among others, were present on the occasion.There are 33 types of paints in decorative, floor coating, marine, car, powder coating, industrial, wood coating categories. Customers can purchase Rainbow Paints across the country through 251 outlets and authorized dealers across the country.