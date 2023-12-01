Video
latest
Home Business

Published : Friday, 1 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Business Desk

Yamaha brings two new bikes in BD

Yamaha brought the premium sports segment scooter Aerox 155 cc in Bangladesh market. The market price of this scooter is Tk 5,30,000.

The scooter has advanced technologies like Traction Control, ABS, VVA and Y Connect. At the same time, Yamaha management announced the launch of a new color Dark Matt Blue of the FZ-X.

In the touring segment this bike has been newly incorporated with Traction Control System which gives the rider exceptional safety in cornering and high roads. The price of this new color FZ-X is Tk. 2,99,000 after 6,000 cash back offer, says a press release.

Both the bikes were inaugurated at the ACI Centre, Tejgaon, Dhaka on Tuesday.

Subrata Ranjan Das, Executive Director of ACI Motors and Eishin Chihana, Chairman of Yamaha Motor India Group were attended in the launching ceremony of the two new bikes. Other higher officials of Yamaha and ACI Motors were also present in the programme.

ACI Motors is the sole distributor and technical collaborated partner of Yamaha motorcycles in Bangladesh. ACI Motors started its journey in 2007 as a subsidiary of renowned company ACI Limited.

More than 116 Yamaha 3S (Sales, Service and Spares) dealer points became popular by serving with full satisfaction of the customers in the country currently.




