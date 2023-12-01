BIDA, Novo Freight partner to expand investment in Bangladesh

Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) and Novo Freight Logistics Limited inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to work jointly for expanding trade and investment in Bangladesh.Mohsina Yasmin, Executive Member of BIDA, and Syed Mustafizur Rahman, Managing Director, Novo Group, signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations at a function at BIDA headquarters in the city on Wednesday, said a press release.Addressing the programme as the chief guest, BIDA Executive Chairman Lokman Hossain Mia said, now Bangladesh is one of the most youth-dependent digital countries in the world, with around 2.25 million youth entering in the job market every year.Moreover, in the last 15 years, he said, the application of technology in business and trade investment, infrastructure development, political stability has made Bangladesh one of the best destinations for safe investment.As a result of this MoU with Novo Freight Logistics Ltd, he said, the areas of attracting domestic and foreign investors, providing improved investment services, coordination of domestic and foreign investors, providing guide lines in various areas of investment and providing all logistics cooperation to investors have been expanded.