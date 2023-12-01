BD migrants urged to invest in home

Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) President Mahbubul Alam has urged expatriates living in various countries, including the United Kingdom (UK), to invest in Bangladesh to strengthen the country's economy and build a prosperous country by 2041.He made the plea at an agreement signing ceremony between FBCCI and UK Bangladesh Catalysts of Commerce and Industry (UKBCCI), a business body of expatriate businessmen of the UK, at Regent Lake Banquet Hall in London on Tuesday.UKBCCI President MG Golam Miah and FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam signed the agreement. Among others, FBCCI Vice-President Shomi Kaiser, FBCCI Directors, and businessmen from Bangladesh and UK were present on the occasion, says a press release.As per the agreement, FBCCI and UKBCCI will work to strengthen bilateral trade between the UK and Bangladesh, identify potential sectors and increase investment those sectors in Bangladesh.Mentioning that the government has been working for long to ensure an investment-friendly environment in the country, Mahbubul Alam said not only foreign investors, but also expatriates scattered in different countries including the UK, can benefit by investing in the country.The FBCCI president told the expatriate businessmen that the Bangladesh government has given various facilities including 10-year tax holiday for foreign investors. An investor can bring together his income or dividends at any time."I think, except Bangladesh, no other country in the world has such facilities. So, come and invest in Bangladesh. This will benefit you as an investor and the country. Common people will get employment, the country's economy will be stronger and the country will move forward," the FBCCI chief said.He also mentioned that the FBCCI will provide all kinds of support to expatriate businessmen, if they invest in Bangladesh.