Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 1 December, 2023, 1:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BB withdraws spread limit in loan-deposit

Published : Friday, 1 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Bank has decided to remove the restriction on the interest spread between loans and deposits. In a circular issued on Wednesday, banks were notified that by determining interest rates according to market conditions, it is now feasible to curb unregulated increases in interest rates.

Utilizing the 'Smart' interest spread, banks can ascertain a maximum loan interest margin of 3.75 per cent. As of the conclusion of October last year, the 'Smart' rate stood at 7.43 per cent. As a result, customers will be entitled to an interest spread of 11.18 per cent on loans, derived from the interest earned on their deposits.

Banks must determine the interest spread, capped at a maximum margin of 2.75 per cent using Smart interest spread, for pre-shipment export loans as well as agricultural and rural loans. Within this loan category, banks are permitted to impose a maximum interest rate of 10.18 per cent, according to local newspapers.

The central bank states that it has introduced a six-month moving average rate of treasury bill (SMART) with a designated margin to calculate the interest spread to enhance the market-driven determination of interest rates since July last year.

Consequently, by aligning with the liquidity scenario, it becomes feasible to uphold an equilibrium between interest recovery on loans and interest on deposits at the economic level. According to a senior official from a private bank, the easing will empower banks to set deposit interest rates according to their specific needs.

In a decision in 2018, the central bank instructed banks to maintain a 4 per cent restriction on interest spread for the distribution and recovery of loans and deposits, excluding credit cards and consumer loans. So far, banks have adhered to that decision in determining the interest spread on loans and deposits.

In 2018, the central bank instructed banks to uphold a 4 per cent limit on interest spreads for the distribution and recovery of loans and deposits, with the exception of credit cards and consumer loans.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Honda to invest $3.4b on electric 2-wheelers this decade
Stocks rise for 2nd day as investors ignore hartal
HSBC recognised as Market Leader in BD by EuromoneyBusiness Desk
JICA seeks impactful ties among stakeholders to achieve SDGs
Rising output cost a major challenge in poultry industry
BGMEA seeks RAJUK help to improve road links around its Uttara complex
Islami Bank achieves Mastercard Excellence Award
Premier Bank opens Gulshan Avenue branch


Latest News
Train to run on Dhaka-Cox's Bazar route from Friday
30 parties to join national elections: EC
89 JSD candidates submit nomination papers
Climate change could upturn world malaria fight: WHO
No scope to extend nomination paper submission deadline: EC
Upcoming election is unlikely to be participatory: TIB
EU defense spending hit record $260 billion in 2022
Soumya back as BCB announces ODI, T20 squads for NZ tour
Seven still missing after US Osprey crash off Japan
Two Islamic party leaders call on PM
Most Read News
Miscreants torch RMG covered vans in Gazipur blasting cocktails
America's 'most notorious war criminal' Henry Kissinger dies
October 28 case: BNP vice-chairman Shahjahan Omar freed on bail
Israel and Hamas agree to extend truce for 7th day
BNP's 24-hour hartal begins with covered vans torch
Why our public servants lack efficiency
30 Palestinian prisoners freed under truce deal: Israel
Peter Haas holding meeting with Masud Bin Momen
Last date for submission of nomination today
Maxwell's 104 keeps Australia alive in T20 series
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft