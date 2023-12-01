Video
AmCham for strengthening Intellectual Property Rights

Published : Friday, 1 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Business Correspondent

Speakers at a seminar hosted by American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh (Amcham) strongly advocated for a strengthened Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) regime and called for a dedicated "Decade of Innovation" to address growing IP issues.
 
Senior secretary of the ministry of industries Zakia Sultana said it must include a comprehensive national framework aligned with global standards and the establishment of an innovation councils and enforcement committees.

She highlighted Bangladesh's need for international support in implementing resilient Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs). The seminar, titled "IPR Protection & Practices: Driving Economic Growth in Bangladesh," held in a city hotel on Thursday underscored the crucial role of IPR in fostering the country's economic development.

Amcham President Syed Ershad Ahmed emphasized on the critical role of IPR in shaping a robust economic landscape for Bangladesh. Zakia Sultana speaking as chief guest said as Bangladesh transitions from an LDC to a developing nation advances: the role of IPR becomes even more challenging and critical.

The government has initiated an action plan dedicated to implementing the intellectual property rights, she said.

Highlighting the transformative role of intellectual property, Ershad Ahmed mentioned Bangladesh's success in achieving self-sufficiency in pharmaceuticals through leveraging a patent right waiver.

With the country set to graduate from LDC status in 2026, a strong IP regime becomes crucial for attracting foreign investors and influencing market entry decisions, he said.

Joseph Giblin from the US Embassy in Dhaka emphasized the economic harms caused by counterfeit products, urging the spread of awareness to keep everyone safe. ABM Hamidul Mishbah, an IP Lawyer and founder of Bangladesh IPR, highlighted Bangladesh's commitment to international conventions like the Berne Convention and TRIPs agreement of WTO.

A panel discussion moderated by Joseph Giblin included discussants such as Hossain Ahmed (Member - Customs, Audit, Modernization, and International Trade, NBR), Md. Munim Hassan (Director General, Department of Patent, Industrial Design, and Trademark), and Shilpi Jha (U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

The seminar, attended by professionals and Amcham Vice President Syed Mohammad Kamal, emphasized the importance of IPR for continuous economic growth and the need for collective efforts to protect intellectual property rights.  Representative of Export Promotion Bureau also spoke on the occasion.




