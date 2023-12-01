Efforts on to rectify flaws in new income tax law: NBR Chief

NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem said on Thursday that initiatives are under way to rectify the flaws in the new Income Tax law."All things cannot be taken care of at once. We have tried a lot, but there are some flaws in it. Efforts are underway to rectify it," he said at a seminar organised on the occasion of National Income Tax Day- 2023 on ThursdayHe said the NBR expected 1 crore tax returns would be submitted this year. "According to latest survey by Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), the number of people able to pay taxes should be 7 lakh. At present, 35 million are paying taxes," the NBR chairman said."It is estimated that three to three and a half crore people are capable of paying taxes but last year, only 36 lakh tax returns were submitted. As of November 27 this year, the number is slightly more than 19 lakh.In such a situation, NBR has extended two more months for individual taxpayers to file their returns after 30 November, he said.Attorney General AM Amin Uddin was chief guest in the seminar. The Income Tax Law- 2023 came into effect on 22 June of this year. The law replaced the Income Tax Ordinance -1984, bringing curbs to discretionary powers of the income tax officer.According to the law, the specific tax rate will rise to Tk6,000 for each square metre from the proposed Tk5,000 in buying more than 200 square metres of building spaces or apartments in posh areas such as Gulshan Model Town, Banani, Baridhara, Motijheel commercial area, and Dilkusha.It will go up to Tk800 from the proposed Tk700 in districts municipality areas. The new law also includes a condition that the NBR through a gazette notification will be able to amend any provision of the law except the one related to tax imposition or increase in the middle of the year.The new law also brings some major changes based on recommendations of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Finance.For instance, saving certificates will be counted as securities for taxpayers to get tax rebates and a 5 percent source tax will be deducted from its interest payment like other government securities, which will be treated as minimum tax. In the last fiscal, the source tax on savings certificates was 10 percent.A company with a turnover of less than Tk3 crore will not have to submit its financial statement certified by a chartered accountant along with tax return. But a company with an annual turnover of over Tk3 crore will have to submit a financial statement.Individual taxpayers are exempted from mandatory submission of wealth statements for foreign travel, except for treatment and performing religious activities such as hajj, according to the law. As per new law, company employees' incentive allowance will be subject to employees' taxable income.An individual with over Tk10 lakh in fixed deposit receipt (FDR) will have to file income tax returns and submit proof of return submission to the bank with which the FDR was opened.