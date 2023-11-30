22 more BNP-Jamaat men convicted for breaking peace

A Dhaka court sentenced 22 BNP-Jamaat men including BNP's central information affairs secretary Azizul Bari Helal to two years and three months in jail in a case filed with Uttara East Police Station for assaulting on duty police personnel and holding unlawful assembly in 2018.Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ataullah delivered the judgement on Wednesday.The court also acquitted 10 other accused as the charges against them could not be proven.The other convicts in the case are Salam, Aminul, Imran, Syed Ahmed, Mostafa, Alauddin, Monir, Arif, Sekon Mia, Taher, Tutul, Ashraf, Abu Bakkar, Mozammel, Belal, Soleman, Rafiqul, Jamal, Apu, Afaz and Kafil.Police filed the case with Uttara East Police Station on September 18 in 2018 for assaulting policemen on duty and holding unlawful assembly in 2018.After an investigation police submitted charge sheet on June 9 in 2019 against 32 BNP-Jamaat men including Azizul Bari Helal.With this conviction some 736 BNP men were sentenced to different terms in 38 cases in the last three months.