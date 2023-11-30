Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 30 November, 2023, 1:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

22 more BNP-Jamaat men convicted for breaking peace

Published : Thursday, 30 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court  sentenced  22 BNP-Jamaat  men including BNP's central information affairs secretary Azizul Bari Helal  to two years and three months in jail in a case filed with Uttara East Police Station for  assaulting on duty police personnel and holding unlawful  assembly in 2018.

Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ataullah delivered the judgement on Wednesday.

The court also acquitted 10 other accused as the charges  against them could not be proven.

The other convicts in the case are  Salam, Aminul, Imran, Syed Ahmed, Mostafa, Alauddin, Monir, Arif, Sekon Mia, Taher, Tutul, Ashraf, Abu Bakkar, Mozammel, Belal, Soleman, Rafiqul, Jamal, Apu, Afaz and Kafil.

Police filed the case with Uttara East Police Station on September 18 in 2018 for assaulting policemen on duty and holding unlawful assembly in 2018.

After an investigation police submitted charge sheet on June 9 in 2019 against 32 BNP-Jamaat men including  Azizul Bari Helal.

With this conviction some 736 BNP men were sentenced to different terms in 38 cases in the last three months.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


UAE to pump CO2 into rock as carbon capture debate rages
22 more BNP-Jamaat men convicted for breaking peace
Erdogan calls Netanyahu 'butcher of Gaza'
Judge Court grants bail to Shahjahan, rejects Altaf, Alal's prayers
20,326 arrested, 73,123 sued in 837 cases since Oct 28
DU students hold march for Palestine
Deadline for nomination submission expires today
Trinamool BNP names 230 candidates


Latest News
US sanctions financial network tied to Iranian oil sales
Panama's Supreme Court declares 20-year contract for Canadian copper mine unconstitutional
Bashful golden mole detected in South Africa after 87 years
Bus set on fire in city’s Sayedabad
National Income Tax Day tomorrow
Trinamool BNP announces candidates in 230 seats
Gold price hits record Tk 1.98 lakh a bhori
World wants to see participatory elections in Bangladesh: EU
Man gets life-term in Sylhet drug case
DU students’ demo for punishment of accused teacher
Most Read News
Petrol bombs thrown at tiles-laden truck, helper suffers burn wounds
24hr blockade starts with bus torch, 428 RAB patrol teams deployed
3 Bangladeshi nationals killed in Malaysia building collapse
Medical admission test likely to be held on Feb 2
Shackles used to chain convicts of heinous crimes: HC
12 more Gaza hostages freed as mediators seek lasting truce
Bus set on fire in Dhaka’s Dholaipar
Cocktail exploded on Rajshahi court premise, one injured
Pickup van, truck torched in Sirajganj, N'ganj
Bangladesh fold for 310
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft