Judge Court grants bail to Shahjahan, rejects Altaf, Alal's prayers

BNP Vice Chairman Shahjahan Omar was granted bail by Dhaka Judge Court on Wednesday in a case filed over torching vehicles in the city's New Market area.Judge Faisal Atiq Bin Quader of Dhaka's First Additional Metropolitan Sessions Court granted him bail in the case after hearing on the bail petition.The same court on Wednesday rejected the bail prayer of Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal, Joint Secretary General of BNP in a case filed over snatching arms from police and vandalising Muktijuddha Museum of Rajarbagh Police Lines during a clash with law enforcers on October 28.The other judge court rejected the bail prayer of former Air Vice Marshal (retd) Altaf Hossain Chowdhury, Vice Chairman of BNP in a case filed over the attack on Chief Justices' residence on October 28.A team of Detective Branch (DB) of police arrested Barrister Shahjahan Omar from the capital's Uttara on November 5 in a case filed over torching vehicles in the city's New Market area.On November 5 Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) men arrested former home minister and former chief of Air Staff Altaf Hossain from Tongi in a case filed over the attack Chief Justices residence.Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal, Joint Secretary General of BNP Alal was arrested by the DB team from a Dhaka Bank branch in Shaheenbag area of the capital on October 31.Most of the supreme leaders of BNP including BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and its standing committee members Mirza Abbas are in jail following a series of clash with law enforcers on October 28.Since October 28, the BNP and its allies have staged a series of hartals and transport blockades to press for the resignation of the Awami League government, the institution of a non-partisan caretaker government for the coming general election, and to protest an election schedule they have decried as 'one-sided'.