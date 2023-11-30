DU students hold march for Palestine

A section of Dhaka University (DU) students on Wednesday noon held the March for Democracy programme on the campus expressing solidarity with the Palestinian struggle for a sovereign and free country.At this time, they bear a 90 feet long flag of Palestine and chanted various slogans supporting thecountry.They began the event at the base of Raju Memorial Sculpture, marched important roads on the campus and ended it at the Central Shaheed Minar with a demonstration.Addressing the rally, former DU Central Students' Union (DUCSU) Social Welfare Secretary Akhter Hossen demanded to reinstate the phrase 'Except Israel' in the Bangladeshi passports."Bangladeshi people will never acknowledge Israel as a state. There cannot be any visible or invisible link with this country," Akhter said.As part of their solidarity, they recited poems and sang songs.Besides, they held various placards quoting different lines in Bangla, English, Urdu. Arabic, Hindi, China and Greek.Bangladesh Students' Union, Bangladesh Students' Federation, Bangladesh Socialist Students' Front and Democratic Student Force expressed solidarity with the programme.