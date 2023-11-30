Video
National Election

Deadline for nomination submission expires today

Published : Thursday, 30 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM

The deadline for submission of nomination papers in the 12th Parliamentary elections will expire on Thursday.

Aspirants can submit their nomination papers to the returning officers within 4:00pm on Thursday, said EC officials.

The nomination papers will be scrutinised on December 1-4 and then the candidatures can be withdrawn by December 17.

The 12th parliamentary election will be held on January 7 (Sunday), 2024 as per the polls schedule announced by Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal on November 15 last.

The appeals against the decisions of the returning officers will be received and disposed of on December 05 to 15 and the electoral symbols will be distributed among the candidates on December 18.

The electioneering can be conducted from December 18 to 8:00am on January 05 (till 48 hours before the balloting).

A total of 11,96,91,633 voters under 42,103 polling stations throughout the country are eligible to cast their votes in the 12th general election.

The last 11th parliamentary election was held on December 30, 2018.    �UNB




