Trinamool BNP names 230 candidates

Trinamool BNP on Wednesday named 230 candidates, including five former MPs, for the 12th general election.Its General Secretary Taimur Alam Khandkar announced the names of party's nominees at the party's central office at Purana Paltan in the capital.Party Chairman Samsher Mobin Chowdhury and executive Chairperson Antara Selima Huda were present.Taimur said that the new party will field candidates in 300 constituencies.Samsher Mobin Chowdhury has been nominated to contest from Sylhet-6 (Bianibazar-Golapganj), Antara Huda in Munshiganj-1, Taimur Alam Khandkar in Narayanganj-1 (Rupganj).a