EU for credible polls in BD: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal said on Wednesday, "European Union (EU) wants to see democratic, credible, peaceful and participatory election in Bangladesh."Awal told reporters after meeting with a European Union delegation at his office, "We told the EU delegation that, EC doesn't have the scope to engage itself in any dispute or difference in the political arena. We cannot interfere into disagreements of political parties."EU delegation went EC to learn about the progress of preparations for holding the 12th general election.Awal said, "We told them that, our preparations for the polls is satisfactory. Our election commissioners have been visiting different areas of the country and meeting with the local government officials, to hold a free and fair election," Awal said, "We tried to convey the message to them that we have a constitutional obligation to hold free and fair election. I think they have understood that.""We told them clearly that, we are trying our best to hold a free, fair, peaceful, and credible election," he added.The EU will send an expert team to observe the election. Already a four-member team has arrived, he added.The meeting over, EU Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley told reporters, "We hope to see democratic, credible, peaceful and participatory election."He said they had a good, open and extensive discussion with the Election Commission over the electoral preparations."We had a very wide range of discussion election preparations," he said.He led a 10-member delegation of European Union's Mission in Bangladesh. The diplomats of seven Dhaka-based EU member states were present at the meeting.The EU delegation members include Dr Bernd Spanier, deputy head of mission, EU Delegation to Bangladesh, Sebastian Riger-Brown, political officer, EU Delegation to Bangladesh, Swedish Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexandra Berg Von Linde, Spanish Ambassador Francisco de As�s Ben�tez Salas, Italian Ambassador Antonio Alessandro, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Netherlands Irma van Dueren, Ambassador of Denmark Christian Brix M�ller, Deputy Head of Mission at the French Embassy Gillaume Audren de Kerdrel, Deputy Head of Mission, Chargé d'Affaires at Embassy of Germany Jan Janowski.