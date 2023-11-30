Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 30 November, 2023, 1:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Laundering Of Tk 11 Lakh Crore

HR group asks ACC to probe Rafiqul chair of Rangdhanu Group

Published : Thursday, 30 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Staff Correspondent


The 'Law and Human Rights Protection Foundation' on Wednesday bought allegation of embezzlement of people's money, land grabbing, money laundering and bank fraudulence against Rafiqul Islam, Chairman of Rangdhanu Group.

They bought the allegation at a press conference organized at the Crime Reporters' Association of Bangladesh (CRAB).
In a written statement Dr Sufi Sagar Sams, Chief Adviser of 'Law and Human Rights Protection Foundation' said a written complaint was filed against Rafiqul Islam in the Anti-Corruption Commission.

Sams said, "Rafiqul Islam's fraud group laundered Tk 11 lakh crore abroad in the last few years. He embezzled Tk 270 crore from the bank by mortgaging his sold property."



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


HR group asks ACC to probe Rafiqul chair of Rangdhanu Group
BD selected for project to boost preparedness, response to C-19, other EIDs
SC upholds status quo on promotion of Sonali Bank
HC orders ex-mayor Mukti to surrender before lower court by 48 hours
Comments on BD by other countries unwarranted: FS
AL nominates 9 new faces in Dhaka constituencies
Train movement on Bhairab-M'singh route suspended
GD filed as IU BCL president's audio clips goes viral


Latest News
US sanctions financial network tied to Iranian oil sales
Panama's Supreme Court declares 20-year contract for Canadian copper mine unconstitutional
Bashful golden mole detected in South Africa after 87 years
Bus set on fire in city’s Sayedabad
National Income Tax Day tomorrow
Trinamool BNP announces candidates in 230 seats
Gold price hits record Tk 1.98 lakh a bhori
World wants to see participatory elections in Bangladesh: EU
Man gets life-term in Sylhet drug case
DU students’ demo for punishment of accused teacher
Most Read News
Petrol bombs thrown at tiles-laden truck, helper suffers burn wounds
24hr blockade starts with bus torch, 428 RAB patrol teams deployed
3 Bangladeshi nationals killed in Malaysia building collapse
Medical admission test likely to be held on Feb 2
Shackles used to chain convicts of heinous crimes: HC
12 more Gaza hostages freed as mediators seek lasting truce
Bus set on fire in Dhaka’s Dholaipar
Cocktail exploded on Rajshahi court premise, one injured
Pickup van, truck torched in Sirajganj, N'ganj
Bangladesh fold for 310
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft