HR group asks ACC to probe Rafiqul chair of Rangdhanu Group

The 'Law and Human Rights Protection Foundation' on Wednesday bought allegation of embezzlement of people's money, land grabbing, money laundering and bank fraudulence against Rafiqul Islam, Chairman of Rangdhanu Group.They bought the allegation at a press conference organized at the Crime Reporters' Association of Bangladesh (CRAB).In a written statement Dr Sufi Sagar Sams, Chief Adviser of 'Law and Human Rights Protection Foundation' said a written complaint was filed against Rafiqul Islam in the Anti-Corruption Commission.Sams said, "Rafiqul Islam's fraud group laundered Tk 11 lakh crore abroad in the last few years. He embezzled Tk 270 crore from the bank by mortgaging his sold property."