Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 30 November, 2023, 1:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

BD selected for project to boost preparedness, response to C-19, other EIDs

Published : Thursday, 30 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh has been selected for a two-year collaborative project worth $10 million for strengthening preparedness and response to diseases like COVID-19 and other emerging infectious diseases (EIDs).

Financed by the Asia-Europe Foundation (ASEF), the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) will implement the project as ASEF's nominee.

The project aims at strengthening preparedness and response to COVID-19 and other Emerging Infectious Diseases (EIDs), according to a press release of the Bangladesh High Commission in Kuala Lumpur. First Secretary (Press) of the High Commission Sufi Abdullahil Maruf signed the release.

The ASEF on November 28 signed an agreement with IFRC at Malaysian Red Crescent National Headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, nominating IFRC as the Project Implementing Agency (PIA) for a two-year collaborative project worth $10 million in Bangladesh and four other partner countries - Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, and the Philippines.

In selecting those five countries, the IFRC has prioritised countries at risk of disasters caused by natural hazards, the effects of which have been made worse by climate change, resulting also in high risk of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases, it said.

At the signing ceremony, Chairperson of Malaysian Red Crescent Society Dato' Seri Di Raja Tan Sri Tunku Puteri Intan Safinaz Binti Almarhum Sultan Abdul Halim Mu'adzam Shah, Ambassador of Japan to Malaysia Tunku Temenggong Kedah, ASEF Executive Director Takahashi Katsuhiko, Ambassador Toru MORIKAW and Regional Director of IFRC Alexander Matheou spoke.

Among others, Acting High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Malaysia Mohammad Khorshed Alam Khastagir and Counsellor (Political) Pranab Kumar Bhattacharjee attended the event. Khorshed Alam Khastagir expressed his satisfaction on the signing of this important agreement and remarked that this project is expected to play an effective role in improving the healthcare landscape, response mechanisms, and in ensuring greater access to health services in Bangladesh.

The contribution of $10 million is part of the Japanese government's contribution to the Stockpile Project for COVID-19 emerging infectious diseases in Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) countries.  Utilising this fund, the IFRC and National Societies will implement the Stockpile Project in close connection with the public authorities in five partner countries, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, and the Philippines through a structured set of activities.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


HR group asks ACC to probe Rafiqul chair of Rangdhanu Group
BD selected for project to boost preparedness, response to C-19, other EIDs
SC upholds status quo on promotion of Sonali Bank
HC orders ex-mayor Mukti to surrender before lower court by 48 hours
Comments on BD by other countries unwarranted: FS
AL nominates 9 new faces in Dhaka constituencies
Train movement on Bhairab-M'singh route suspended
GD filed as IU BCL president's audio clips goes viral


Latest News
US sanctions financial network tied to Iranian oil sales
Panama's Supreme Court declares 20-year contract for Canadian copper mine unconstitutional
Bashful golden mole detected in South Africa after 87 years
Bus set on fire in city’s Sayedabad
National Income Tax Day tomorrow
Trinamool BNP announces candidates in 230 seats
Gold price hits record Tk 1.98 lakh a bhori
World wants to see participatory elections in Bangladesh: EU
Man gets life-term in Sylhet drug case
DU students’ demo for punishment of accused teacher
Most Read News
Petrol bombs thrown at tiles-laden truck, helper suffers burn wounds
24hr blockade starts with bus torch, 428 RAB patrol teams deployed
3 Bangladeshi nationals killed in Malaysia building collapse
Medical admission test likely to be held on Feb 2
Shackles used to chain convicts of heinous crimes: HC
12 more Gaza hostages freed as mediators seek lasting truce
Bus set on fire in Dhaka’s Dholaipar
Cocktail exploded on Rajshahi court premise, one injured
Pickup van, truck torched in Sirajganj, N'ganj
Bangladesh fold for 310
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft