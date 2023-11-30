BD selected for project to boost preparedness, response to C-19, other EIDs

Bangladesh has been selected for a two-year collaborative project worth $10 million for strengthening preparedness and response to diseases like COVID-19 and other emerging infectious diseases (EIDs).Financed by the Asia-Europe Foundation (ASEF), the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) will implement the project as ASEF's nominee.The project aims at strengthening preparedness and response to COVID-19 and other Emerging Infectious Diseases (EIDs), according to a press release of the Bangladesh High Commission in Kuala Lumpur. First Secretary (Press) of the High Commission Sufi Abdullahil Maruf signed the release.The ASEF on November 28 signed an agreement with IFRC at Malaysian Red Crescent National Headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, nominating IFRC as the Project Implementing Agency (PIA) for a two-year collaborative project worth $10 million in Bangladesh and four other partner countries - Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, and the Philippines.In selecting those five countries, the IFRC has prioritised countries at risk of disasters caused by natural hazards, the effects of which have been made worse by climate change, resulting also in high risk of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases, it said.At the signing ceremony, Chairperson of Malaysian Red Crescent Society Dato' Seri Di Raja Tan Sri Tunku Puteri Intan Safinaz Binti Almarhum Sultan Abdul Halim Mu'adzam Shah, Ambassador of Japan to Malaysia Tunku Temenggong Kedah, ASEF Executive Director Takahashi Katsuhiko, Ambassador Toru MORIKAW and Regional Director of IFRC Alexander Matheou spoke.Among others, Acting High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Malaysia Mohammad Khorshed Alam Khastagir and Counsellor (Political) Pranab Kumar Bhattacharjee attended the event. Khorshed Alam Khastagir expressed his satisfaction on the signing of this important agreement and remarked that this project is expected to play an effective role in improving the healthcare landscape, response mechanisms, and in ensuring greater access to health services in Bangladesh.The contribution of $10 million is part of the Japanese government's contribution to the Stockpile Project for COVID-19 emerging infectious diseases in Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) countries. Utilising this fund, the IFRC and National Societies will implement the Stockpile Project in close connection with the public authorities in five partner countries, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, and the Philippines through a structured set of activities.