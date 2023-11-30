Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 30 November, 2023, 1:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Allegation of sexual assault of female student brought against DU professor

Published : Thursday, 30 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
DU Correspondent

A professor of Dhaka University (DU) has been alleged of assaulting a female student of this university.

The teacher is Prof Md Nurul Islam of the Institute of Social Welfare and Research (ISWR).

The victim of the incident lodged a written complaint with the Vice-Chancellor of the university on Tuesday and demanded exemplary punishment of the teacher.

Notably she is a first-year student and unaware of several things on the campus.

According to the complaint, she went to the teacher's room on September 11 this year for suggestions regarding seat allotment in her attached hall as she was a newbie.

"After a while I tried to come out of the room while he started talking irrelevant. At one point he touched my sensitive body parts. Then I ran away from the room," the complaint said.

Following the incident, a number of students demonstrated in front of the Vice-Chancellor's office on Wednesday noon, demanding a thorough investigation and therefore punishment of the teacher if found guilty.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Allegation of sexual assault of female student brought against DU professor
Erdogan tells UN chief Israel must be tried in int’l courts for Gaza crimes
President accepts resignation of 2 ministers, a state minister, 3 advisers
Writ filed over election schedule
Democracy, development go together: Prez tells DSCSC graduation ceremony
Sajeeb Wazed resigns as ICT adviser
US, other Western countries keep mum on anti-polls activities: Quader
Nomination papers filed for Gopalganj-3 on behalf of PM


Latest News
US sanctions financial network tied to Iranian oil sales
Panama's Supreme Court declares 20-year contract for Canadian copper mine unconstitutional
Bashful golden mole detected in South Africa after 87 years
Bus set on fire in city’s Sayedabad
National Income Tax Day tomorrow
Trinamool BNP announces candidates in 230 seats
Gold price hits record Tk 1.98 lakh a bhori
World wants to see participatory elections in Bangladesh: EU
Man gets life-term in Sylhet drug case
DU students’ demo for punishment of accused teacher
Most Read News
Petrol bombs thrown at tiles-laden truck, helper suffers burn wounds
24hr blockade starts with bus torch, 428 RAB patrol teams deployed
3 Bangladeshi nationals killed in Malaysia building collapse
Medical admission test likely to be held on Feb 2
Shackles used to chain convicts of heinous crimes: HC
12 more Gaza hostages freed as mediators seek lasting truce
Bus set on fire in Dhaka’s Dholaipar
Cocktail exploded on Rajshahi court premise, one injured
Pickup van, truck torched in Sirajganj, N'ganj
Bangladesh fold for 310
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft