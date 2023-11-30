Allegation of sexual assault of female student brought against DU professor

A professor of Dhaka University (DU) has been alleged of assaulting a female student of this university.The teacher is Prof Md Nurul Islam of the Institute of Social Welfare and Research (ISWR).The victim of the incident lodged a written complaint with the Vice-Chancellor of the university on Tuesday and demanded exemplary punishment of the teacher.Notably she is a first-year student and unaware of several things on the campus.According to the complaint, she went to the teacher's room on September 11 this year for suggestions regarding seat allotment in her attached hall as she was a newbie."After a while I tried to come out of the room while he started talking irrelevant. At one point he touched my sensitive body parts. Then I ran away from the room," the complaint said.Following the incident, a number of students demonstrated in front of the Vice-Chancellor's office on Wednesday noon, demanding a thorough investigation and therefore punishment of the teacher if found guilty.