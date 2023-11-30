Video
President accepts resignation of 2 ministers, a state minister, 3 advisers

Published : Thursday, 30 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Staff Correspondent

Ten days after submission of resignation letters, the resignation of three technocrat ministers and state ministers and three advisers to the Prime Minister have been accepted on Wednesday morning.

After receiving the consent of the President, the Cabinet Division on Wednesday issued two separate gazette notifications in this regards.

The three technocrat ministers and three advisers resigned on November 20.

The ministers are Post and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar, Science and Technology Minister Yeafesh Osman and State Minister for Planning Dr Shamsul Alam.

The three advisers are Economic Affairs Adviser Mashiur Rahman, Energy Adviser Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury and International Affairs Adviser Gowher Rizvi. In another notification, the responsibilities of two ministries were re-distributed.

Of those, the responsibility of the Science and Technology Ministry has been given to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Post and Telecommunications Ministry to ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak.

All the six, two ministers and a state minister and three advisers refrained from attending office after submission of resignation letters, but Mostafa Jabbar continued working in his office till Tuesday.

However, the Cabinet Division claimed that three more advisers to the PM - Private Industry and Investment Affairs Adviser Salman F Rahman, Security Affairs Adviser Tarique Ahmed Siddiqui and ICT Affairs Adviser Sajib Wazed Joy - will not need to resign from their positions as Salman is a sitting MP and Tarique and Joy are honorary advisers.




