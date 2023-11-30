Writ filed over election schedule

A Supreme Court lawyer on Wednesday filed a writ petition with the High Court challenging the legality of announcing schedule for the 12th parliamentary election before dissolving the parliament. Advocate Eunus Ali Akond filed the petition, seeking a stay on the schedule that was issued on November 15 by the Election Commission (EC) for holding the election on January 7.Seven individuals, including the Chief Election Commissioner, have been made respondents in the petition.A day earlier, on Tuesday, the lawyer sent a legal notice to the Chief Election Commissioner and others, demanding the postponement of the 12th national parliamentary election. The notice referred to Article 123 of the Constitution, which provides an opportunity to postpone the election.The Election Commission had announced the schedule for the 12th national election 52 days before the polling day, which is set for January 7. The legal notice called for the postponement of the announced schedule, citing the absence of major political parties in the election and pressure from foreigners.He emphasized the ongoing hartal in the country, resulting in loss of life and property, as a consideration for demanding the election's postponement.Election Commissioner Anisur Rahman commented that the possibility of postponing the election date is under consideration due to the absence of major parties in the 12th parliamentary elections. He made this statement in response to journalists' questions after a meeting at the Noakhali Deputy Commissioner's office on November 22.