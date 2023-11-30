Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 30 November, 2023, 1:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Democracy, development go together: Prez tells DSCSC graduation ceremony

Published : Thursday, 30 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

Democracy, development go together: Prez tells DSCSC graduation ceremony

Democracy, development go together: Prez tells DSCSC graduation ceremony

President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Wednesday urged government employees to provide all-out efforts in implementing programs undertaken by the government for the welfare of the people.

"You will discharge your duties abiding by rules, regulation and constitution of the country as all of you are public servants," he said.

He said this while attending the graduation ceremony of the Defence Services Command and Staff Course (DSCSC).

 A total of 257 officers including 49 from 24 countries graduated through this ceremony.

"Always remember that democracy and development go together, " the president said.

The president said that the government of Bangladesh has been committed to strengthening our Armed Forces.

 After independence, the Father of the Nation prioritized establishing a strong military and formulated the defence policy in 1974, he said.

In conjunction with this, the government developed the "Forces Goal-2030' to develop, expand, and modernize the Armed Forces. The proper function of the government overnment is to make it easy for the people to do good, and difficult for them to do evil, he said.

Saying that Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had a dream to improve the quality of life of the people, the president said all-out measures were taken by Bangabandhu to materialize those dreams.

"Within three and a half years of independence, all the indicators of economy and development process were moving positively under the dynamic leadership of Bangabandhu," he also said.

Mentioning the basis of stability as rule of law, assurance of personal freedom and respect for democratic rights, values and institutions, he said economic prosperity without freedom and freedom without economic prosperity cannot improve the quality of life.

"In the absence of rule of law, society cannot ensure return for sacrifices of individuals in terms of savings, perseverance, creativity and entrepreneurship," he added.

"The challenges of the 21st century are dynamic and multifaceted, ranging from conventional threats to non-traditional forms. I am confident that the rigorous training you have undergone here has equipped you with the skills and knowledge necessary to negotiate these complex challenges," he said.

Calling DSCSC as a miniature of the global community, medium of bringing together military leaders from diverse backgrounds, cultures, and perspectives, he said the bonds forged here would foster goodwill.

Commandant of Defence Services Command and Staff College, Major General Faizur Rahman, delivered the welcome speech.    �UNB




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Allegation of sexual assault of female student brought against DU professor
Erdogan tells UN chief Israel must be tried in int’l courts for Gaza crimes
President accepts resignation of 2 ministers, a state minister, 3 advisers
Writ filed over election schedule
Democracy, development go together: Prez tells DSCSC graduation ceremony
Sajeeb Wazed resigns as ICT adviser
US, other Western countries keep mum on anti-polls activities: Quader
Nomination papers filed for Gopalganj-3 on behalf of PM


Latest News
US sanctions financial network tied to Iranian oil sales
Panama's Supreme Court declares 20-year contract for Canadian copper mine unconstitutional
Bashful golden mole detected in South Africa after 87 years
Bus set on fire in city’s Sayedabad
National Income Tax Day tomorrow
Trinamool BNP announces candidates in 230 seats
Gold price hits record Tk 1.98 lakh a bhori
World wants to see participatory elections in Bangladesh: EU
Man gets life-term in Sylhet drug case
DU students’ demo for punishment of accused teacher
Most Read News
Petrol bombs thrown at tiles-laden truck, helper suffers burn wounds
24hr blockade starts with bus torch, 428 RAB patrol teams deployed
3 Bangladeshi nationals killed in Malaysia building collapse
Medical admission test likely to be held on Feb 2
Shackles used to chain convicts of heinous crimes: HC
12 more Gaza hostages freed as mediators seek lasting truce
Bus set on fire in Dhaka’s Dholaipar
Cocktail exploded on Rajshahi court premise, one injured
Pickup van, truck torched in Sirajganj, N'ganj
Bangladesh fold for 310
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft