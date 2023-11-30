Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 30 November, 2023, 1:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

US, other Western countries keep mum on anti-polls activities: Quader

Published : Thursday, 30 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday said the United States (US) and other western countries remain silent against those taking destructive programmes to halt the 12th general election in Bangladesh.

"Why are the Western countries, including the United States, and the so-called civil society of the country keep silent about those who are openly taking programmes to disrupt the elections?" he said while speaking at a press conference at the AL President's Dhanmondi political office.

Quader said no one is talking about punitive measures against them (BNP men) though they have been enforcing strikes, blockades and carrying out sabotage to disrupt the polls.

"Are the programmes BNP is taking a movement? It is to obstruct the elections. Sanctions should be imposed against those who are obstructing the elections. None is saying anything about the destructive acts going on.

 Civilised democratic countries talk on many issues but why are they silent here?" he asked.

The AL general secretary said those who talk about human rights, good governance and free, fair elections in Bangladesh have remained silent about the misdeeds, anti-democratic, anti-constitutional activities of a party.

 He also came down heavily on the so-called civil society as it does not raise voice against destructive acts of the BNP.

Quader said BNP is enforcing the hartals and blockades to halt the next elections slated for January 7. "We heard internationally that any activity that interferes with the polls should be considered as anti-election act. Now everyone is silent. Nobody is saying anything. Europe doesn't say anything, America doesn't say anything too," he said.

The AL general secretary said the hartal and blockade could not be covered up in any way. "How can police killing be covered up? The attack on the Chief Justice's residence and setting fire to cars cannot be covered up in darkness? These are happening in public," he said. Quader said cases will be filed against those who are conducting misdeeds and punishable offenses. "You publicly killed a cop. Would not a case be filed against you? Will not you be sent to jail?"

About the next elections, he said there is a timeframe in the constitution about the general elections and the AL will never support any change in polls schedule that exceeds the time limit.

About seat sharing among allies, Quader said the AL will not nominate anyone just for being a member of the 14-party alliance unless he/she is a candidate who is capable of winning the polls.    �BSS




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Allegation of sexual assault of female student brought against DU professor
Erdogan tells UN chief Israel must be tried in int’l courts for Gaza crimes
President accepts resignation of 2 ministers, a state minister, 3 advisers
Writ filed over election schedule
Democracy, development go together: Prez tells DSCSC graduation ceremony
Sajeeb Wazed resigns as ICT adviser
US, other Western countries keep mum on anti-polls activities: Quader
Nomination papers filed for Gopalganj-3 on behalf of PM


Latest News
US sanctions financial network tied to Iranian oil sales
Panama's Supreme Court declares 20-year contract for Canadian copper mine unconstitutional
Bashful golden mole detected in South Africa after 87 years
Bus set on fire in city’s Sayedabad
National Income Tax Day tomorrow
Trinamool BNP announces candidates in 230 seats
Gold price hits record Tk 1.98 lakh a bhori
World wants to see participatory elections in Bangladesh: EU
Man gets life-term in Sylhet drug case
DU students’ demo for punishment of accused teacher
Most Read News
Petrol bombs thrown at tiles-laden truck, helper suffers burn wounds
24hr blockade starts with bus torch, 428 RAB patrol teams deployed
3 Bangladeshi nationals killed in Malaysia building collapse
Medical admission test likely to be held on Feb 2
Shackles used to chain convicts of heinous crimes: HC
12 more Gaza hostages freed as mediators seek lasting truce
Bus set on fire in Dhaka’s Dholaipar
Cocktail exploded on Rajshahi court premise, one injured
Pickup van, truck torched in Sirajganj, N'ganj
Bangladesh fold for 310
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft