Nomination papers filed for Gopalganj-3 on behalf of PM

Leaders of Awami League on Wednesday submitted nomination papers to Deputy Commissioner Kazi Mahbubul Alam on behalf of Prime Minister (PM) Sheikh Hasina.A team led by the PM's cousin, Sheikh Helal Uddin, submitted her nomination papers as the Awami League candidate for Gopalganj-3 constituency (Kotalipara-Tungipara) to Returning Officer and Deputy Commissioner Kazi Mahbubul Alam around 12:00 pm.So far, two nominations have been submitted for this seat. One is by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the other by National People's Party nominee Sheikh Abul Kalam.Prime Minister Hasina has been elected Member of Parliament six times from the Gopalganj-3 constituency.